Bernstein cited optimism about bitcoin exchange-traded funds in a note on Tuesday, saying the price of bitcoin could rise to $150,000 by 2025.

Bernstein analyst Gautam Chugani said the company expects the Securities and Exchange Commission to approve a Bitcoin ETF by the first quarter of 2024.

The bullish estimate is nearly five times the current price of around $34,000 and more than double Bitcoin’s all-time high of more than $67,000 set in November 2021.

Bernstein also expects that ETF approval will shift 10% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply toward the ETF. The approval will allow traditional investors to gain Bitcoin exposure directly from their investment portfolios. Of note, the only similar product is Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust, or GBTC, which currently holds about 3% of bitcoins outstanding.

“You may not like Bitcoin as much as we do, but an unbiased view of Bitcoin as a commodity suggests a turning point in the cycle,” Chugani wrote. “A good idea is only as good as its timing – an SEC-approved ETF by the world’s top asset managers (BlackRock, Fidelity et al) seems imminent.”

The prediction came in a note where Chhugani initiated coverage on several Bitcoin mining firms, saying that Bitcoin would “halve” in April 2024 – which would include Bitcoin rewards as part of a planned and recurring event built into the currency’s underlying code. will be halved. – Will force the “losing miners” to “flush out”, paving the way for larger profits for the survivors.

Last week, the price of Bitcoin reached $35,000, its highest level since May 2022. Investors have said they expect to get the green light on the ETF by the end of the year after the SEC declined to appeal a major court ruling in the Grayscale lawsuit. it.

However, the court’s decision does not guarantee that the SEC will approve a Bitcoin ETF. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler has long criticized the crypto industry, saying it is filled with “fraudsters and scammers,” so whether the regulator will continue to fight against crypto ETFs is an open question.

The crypto industry has faced recent struggles, including the SEC’s lawsuit against Binance for securities violations earlier this year. Last year, crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy and its former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is currently being sued for fraud.

Source: www.cnbc.com