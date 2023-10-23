Bernie Sanders gives $75,000 more than campaign funds to his wife, stepson’s nonprofit

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., transferred $75,000 from his campaign coffers to his wife and stepson’s nonprofit organization during the third quarter, Fox News Digital has discovered.

According to recently released Federal Election Commission filings, the senator’s campaign money was transferred to the Sanders Institute on August 8. The cash follows $200,000 the committee sent the nonprofit earlier this year.

The institute was founded six years ago by Sanders’ wife Jane and his stepson David Driscoll as a think tank to advance progressive mouthpieces. However, it appeared that the group had done very little while paying Driscoll six-figure compensation.

Bernie Sanders has donated $275,000 to the Sanders Institute this year. (Alex Wong/Getty Images/File)

“The facts of this case and the family ties involved certainly raise legitimate concerns,” Kendra Arnold, executive director of the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, previously told Fox News Digital. “Clearly, a senator is not allowed to use his campaign solely to transfer large sums of money to family members – regardless of the path of the dollars.”

Arnold said, “Although at first glance, the mere percentage of nonprofit pay in salary is not necessarily problematic, legally the issue depends on whether the salary was paid at fair market value for actual services rendered.” Was there or not.” “In other words, if the nonprofit and its executive director are actually producing work and actually making money, it is not illegal, but it is condemned. On the other hand, if the Nothing or very little is being done legitimately, then it is highly likely that a serious campaign finance violation has occurred.”

At its launch in 2017, Jane Sanders told the Washington Post that the institute’s purpose would revolve around revitalizing “democracy” and supporting progressive institutions.

“Our sense in our time is that our country is at a crossroads and people are engaged in a political process that may be opaque,” Sanders told the publication.

He added, “A vital democracy requires an informed electorate, civil dialogue and bold thinking.” “So, we’ve put this team together to focus on the issues, but not in a partisan way, not in a way that’s just focused on the latest crazy thing. This won’t be about [former President Donald] Trump; It will be about the issues facing the country.”

Jane Sanders, right, co-founded the Sanders Institute with son David (not shown) in 2017. (Randy Holmes / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images / File)

The institute ceased its operations in 2019 as Sanders entered the Democrat presidential primary to avoid “the appearance of impropriety”. It has since quietly resumed operations.

The group’s latest publicly available tax forms from 2021 show the nonprofit distributed about 40% of its contributions to salaries, while appearing to do minimal work and achieving rare identifiable accomplishments. doing.

In 2021, the institute raised approximately $717,000 and transferred $257,000 in salaries, including $152,653 in salary and other compensation to its executive director Driscoll.

That same year, the institute also reported disbursing approximately $160,000 on the creation of The Timeline Project, which it characterized as a “policy-focused resource based on Bernie Sanders’ work over four decades” that focuses on “the key pillars[sic)”Website”

Senator Bernie Sanders previously sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to the institute. (Stephanie Reynolds/Pool via Reuters/File)

They distributed about $89,000 for a news site, a similar amount for social media and content creation, and about $17,000 for a gathering that never took place because of the pandemic. The latest details collected on any institute’s website are from 2018.

Meanwhile, it appears that the institute has little to show for the money it has invested in its projects. Its website appears not to include “policy-focused resources” as defined by its top program expenditures, and its peers’ blog posts are primarily cross-posted from other sources. Only three videos were uploaded on its YouTube page this year. Its profile on X, formerly Twitter, largely carries external news and opinions from its peers.

The institute also reported making no grants to other progressive organizations in its 2021 tax records, even though it said it wanted to support other like-minded institutions.

This election cycle also isn’t the first time Sanders’ campaign helped promote his family’s nonprofit. In 2021, his presidential committee transferred $350,000 to the institute.

That cash was about half of the $716,000 it raised that year, when it put about 40% of its donations toward salaries and Sanders’ stepson collected a little more than $150,000 in salaries.

Sanders’ campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the money sent to the institute.

