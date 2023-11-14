If America is “going to save the middle class” then Democrats and Republicans must come together to support the newly revitalized labor movement, Bernie Sanders told the Guardian ahead of a Senate hearing on the benefits of unions this week.

Sanders is holding a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on Tuesday with US labor leaders on the state of the American labor movement and efforts to rein in corporate greed in the US.

This hearing follows a wave of successful strike actions by workers and Congress is once again considering legislation that would empower unions to organize.

“If we want to save the middle class, we have to expand union organizing in this country,” Sanders said. “The American people are sick and tired of corporate greed, record-breaking profits, outrageous compensation packages for CEOs while in many cases workers are earning starvation wages. That dynamic has to change. “I think we’ve seen real progress in the last year,” Sanders said.

Two labor leaders who recently led successful strike actions – United Auto Workers (UAW) President, Shawn Fain, and Teamsters President, Sean O’Brien – were in attendance along with Association of Flight Attendants-Communications President Sara Nelson. Will be in. Workers of America (AFA-CWA).

At the hearing, titled, “Standing Up Against Corporate Greed: How Unions Are Improving the Lives of Working Families,” union leaders discussed the role of labor unions in fighting corporate greed, recent historic union contract gains and challenges and obstacles. will discuss. Continue to impede workers’ rights to organize unions and engage in collective bargaining.

Sanders, chairman of the Senate Support Committee, sees this as a hopeful time for workers, citing record public support for unions. this revival to be seen Sanders said this in the context of growing wealth inequality, and a middle and working class that has been hollowed out over the past few decades in America.

“Today, the weekly wage for the average American worker, despite huge increases in technology and worker productivity, is actually lower than it was 50 years ago, in 1973. Incredible. So for 50 years we have seen workers and the middle class fall deeper and deeper into economic despair. People are working incredible hours, in many cases, they’re not going anywhere in a hurry,” Sanders said.

If we want to save the middle class, we will have to expand union organization in this country.

Bernie Sanders

Sanders pointed to statistics about the growing economic divide in America: 60% of American workers live paycheck to paycheck, millions of Americans, including half of all Americans between the ages of 55 and 66, have no retirement plan. There is no saving. Meanwhile, workers are struggling with ineffective health care and child care.

“All the while, the richest people in America are getting richer, while our income and wealth inequality is greater than ever before in the history of this country. You’re seeing CEOs now make about 400 times more than workers,” Sanders said.

Unions can use collective bargaining to negotiate decent wages and benefits, Sanders said, and use collective action like strikes to pressure powerful corporations to counter these harsh economic trends through contract gains. Can do.

The hearing comes in the wake of successful UAW strikes that have led auto workers to agreements with the Big Three American automakers, Ford, Stellantis and General Motors. Workers received a 25% wage gain over the term of the new contracts and concessions made in previous contracts such as cost of living adjustments and the last lower wage scale were reinstated. The contract win at GM was more than double the value the company had offered before the strike, 50% more than what Ford had offered before the strike, and 103% more than what Stellantis had offered before the strike. .

Following contract agreements, Hyundai, Honda and Toyota announced wage increases for non-union auto workers in the US. UAW President Fain plans to increase union organizing efforts at non-union automakers in the US. The wage increases have been seen as evidence of its impact – where victories for unionized workers spread to other workers and their communities.

The Teamsters also celebrated a historic contract won at UPS last summer following threats of one of the largest strikes in modern U.S. history. Hollywood writers and actors also used their unions to strike and force media companies to renegotiate better terms as the industry faces massive technological changes.

But despite these major victories and progress in organizing, the American labor movement still faces significant obstacles, from aggressive opposition from corporations like Amazon and Starbucks to union organizing and outdated and broken labor laws.

Joe Biden has called himself “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen” and backed legislation that Sanders and others hope will further boost the labor movement. But that legislation is stalled in a divided Congress.

The PRO Act (Defending the Right to Organize Act) is a comprehensive labor law reform bill first introduced in 2021 that Sanders said he would like to see passed into law to help workers whose organizing efforts are protected by current labor laws. have been disrupted by employers under. ,

“We need to pass legislation like the PRO Act in Congress that allows workers to exercise their constitutional right to form unions,” Sanders said. Voted 11-10 along partisan lines.

Since then, some Republicans, including potential presidential candidates Donald Trump and J.D. Vance, have thrown their support behind the striking workers.

“I want to see that bill in the House and I want to see it passed, but I want the Republicans who are going to vote against it to explain to American workers why they don’t have the right to organize and form unions. To confront illegal and abusive corporate opposition,” Sanders said.

Sanders said his office is supporting strikes and organizing efforts across the U.S., such as the Starbucks hearing where Howard Schultz testified earlier this year and the recent protest at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The nurses’ strike was cited. Last month, striking nurses attended a hearing led by Sanders on the staffing crisis at hospitals across the US.

“We will use all the tools we have at our disposal to work with organized labor. Increase in the number of workers joining unions, and b. Support workers who are on strike, or negotiating for fair wages,” Sanders concluded. “I’m hopeful that we’ll continue to see widespread support for union organizing, that we’ll see more workers organizing, that we’ll see workers fighting for fair wages and benefits.”

Source: www.theguardian.com