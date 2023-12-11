Bernie Madoff victims to receive additional $158 million in compensation

Fifteen years after Bernie Madoff’s arrest for the largest Ponzi scheme in history, nearly 25,000 victims of the disgraced financier will receive $158.9 million, bringing their total recovery to 91% of the money they lost, the Justice Department announced Monday. .

The Madoff Victim Fund has distributed nine payments totaling more than $4.22 billion to Madoff’s 40,843 victims as compensation for losses suffered by the collapse of their investment securities businesses.

Bernard L. outside the federal courthouse in Manhattan in January 2009 Madoff. Hiroko Masuike/Getty Images

“Many of Madoff’s victims were not only wealthy and institutional investors, but also charity and pension funds alike – some of whom had invested money with Madoff on behalf of individuals working paycheck-to-paycheck who were looking to save their retirement. Were dependent on their pension accounts for,” said. Damian Williams, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said it had “a financial impact on people who entrusted Madoff with their money.”

Bernard L., once chairman of NASDAQ. Madoff was arrested on December 11, 2008, on charges of defrauding investors of $64 billion. He pleaded guilty to securities fraud and other charges in March 2009, saying he was “deeply regretful and embarrassed”, and was sentenced to 150 years in prison. Additionally, Madoff was ordered to pay $170 billion in restitution to his victims.

The DOJ says the fund has been able to provide victims with a level of success that “exceeds expectations” in recovery.

Madoff died in 2021 at the age of 82 as a result of ongoing health issues while in prison.

Sy Mandler is a social media producer and Trending Topics writer for CBS News, focusing on American politics and LGBTQ+ issues.

Source: www.cbsnews.com