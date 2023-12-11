Bernie Madoff leaves federal court in New York on March 10, 2009.

Jin Lee Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Justice Department said Monday that the fund has begun its ninth payout to victims of Bernie Madoff’s historic Ponzi scheme, distributing nearly $159 million from the government-seized fund to about 25,000 people around the world. Are.

The announcement, made 15 years after Madoff’s arrest — and more than two years after his death in prison — underscores the continuing impact of Madoff’s nearly $65 billion securities fraud scandal.

The collapse of the world’s largest fraud scheme “ruined thousands of lives,” Nicole Argentieri, acting assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s Criminal Division, said in a press release.

The DOJ said that with its latest distribution, the fund has paid out more than $4.2 billion to more than 40,800 victims who lost money from the scheme.

The Madoff Victim Fund has now helped recoup “more than 90% of victims’ losses,” Argento said.

The victims of Madoff’s decades-long fraud included prominent celebrities and financial institutions. But they also included charities and pension funds that “invested money for people working paycheck-to-paycheck, who depended on their pension accounts for their retirement,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.

In March 2009 Madoff sold his investment advisory business, Bernard L. Admitted to stealing billions of dollars from his clients by running Madoff Investment Securities LLC as a massive Ponzi scheme. He pleaded guilty to 11 federal felonies and was sentenced to 150 years in prison.

The victim fund has collected nearly $2.2 billion through civil forfeiture recovery from the estate of late Madoff investor and scheme’s top beneficiary Jeffrey Pickower.

As part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the DOJ, an additional $1.7 billion in 2014 came from JPMorgan Chase, the bank at which Madoff ran his Ponzi scheme.

The remainder comes from “civil forfeiture actions against investor Carl Shapiro and his family and civil and criminal forfeiture actions against Madoff, Peter B. Madoff and his co-conspirators,” the DOJ said in Monday’s release.

Source: www.cnbc.com