Bernie Madoff is long gone. lawyers are getting stronger

(Reuters) – Long before cryptocurrencies and Sam Bankman-Fried, the biggest name in corporate fraud was Bernie Madoff.

Fifteen years after Madoff was arrested by the FBI for running a massive Ponzi scheme on December 11, 2008 – and two years after his death in federal prison – lawyers are still investigating the fallout from his nearly $65 billion fraud. Have been.

More than $14.6 billion has so far been recovered for Madoff’s victims by Irving Pickard, the court-appointed trustee overseeing the liquidation of Madoff’s firm, and his legal team. Picard estimated that Madoff’s fraud cost his clients $17.5 billion.

Another improvement came Friday, when Picard announced it was prepared to distribute another $45 million to Madoff investors.

The case has been a windfall for Pickard, 82, and his law firm, the 1,000-lawyer Baker & Hostetler. Court records show that since Picard’s appointment 15 years ago, he has been paid more than $1.5 billion in fees.

The fees through November 2022 were about 17% of Baker & Hostetler’s revenue at the time — an unusually large proportion from a case for a firm its size, according to a Reuters analysis of U.S. attorney court records and law firm data.

Picard and Baker & Hostetler declined to comment. Their latest request for fees in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Manhattan seeks $37.9 million for more than 68,000 hours of work by 190 lawyers and professionals from April to July.

Pickard decided early on to bring cases against “feeder funds” who sent investors’ money to Madoff, and “net winners” – investors who took out more money from Madoff’s firm than they put in.

Nearly half of their recovery came from a 2010 settlement with the estate of Madoff’s longtime friend Jeremy Pickover, in which $7.2 billion was seized. In recent years, Picard’s focus has turned to recovering money transferred abroad.

Mark Litt, who helped convict Madoff as a Manhattan federal prosecutor and is now at the law firm Wachtel Misery, called Picard’s recovery “a remarkable result.” Typically, he said, in a major fraud the victim’s money is spent in ways that cannot be recovered.

100 cases to go

Pickard and Baker & Hostetler’s fees are paid by the Securities Investor Protection Corporation, a nonprofit created by Congress in 1970 to assist investors with accounts at failed brokerage firms.

Josephine Wang, SIPC president and CEO, said the fees come from assessments paid by SIPC member broker-dealers, not from Picard’s recovery.

It is not unusual for law firms to receive huge fees from complex corporate collapses involving fraud. Lawyers representing investors in Enron Corp. received about $688 million in fees in 2008 for recovering $7.2 billion from its lenders, auditors and directors over seven years.

US law firm Sullivan & Cromwell has received a judge’s approval to collect more than $77 million in fees for its work overseeing the bankruptcy assets of cryptocurrency exchange FTX since last year, court records show.

Like the Madoff case, the FTX bankruptcy will likely drag on for years. The exchange collapsed in November 2022 and its CEO Bankman-Fried was convicted last month of stealing $8 billion from FTX customers.

Meanwhile, Picard’s work continues. Wang said the trustee is still fighting about 100 recovery lawsuits, down from 1,000 at the beginning of the Madoff liquidation.

“Yes, the trustee and SIPC are working hard to bring the liquidation closer, but this will only happen after maximum recovery has been achieved for clients,” Wang said.

(Reporting by David Thomas; Editing by David Barrio and Lisa Shumaker)

