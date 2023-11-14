Berlin’s great housing mistake – and what Britain can learn from it

85 percent of Berlin’s residents are renters – Craig Stennett

Mortgage arrears for UK private landlords are rising rapidly, rising by 174 per cent in the last year.

Despite the average London rent exceeding £1,000, people renting some mortgaged properties can no longer work out the numbers.

According to insurer Simply Business, with a quarter of landlords planning to sell a property in the next year – and many having already exited their portfolio – demand for rental properties continues to grow.

A group is trying to capitalize on the opportunity. Household names such as Lloyds Banking Group and John Lewis have published their plans to become “corporate landlords”.

In 2021, Lloyds launched Citra Living – a subsidiary which bought 604 new homes from Barrett for £168m earlier this year.

John Lewis has also said it wants to build 10,000 new homes in and around London as part of efforts to earn 40 percent of its profits from outside retail by 2030.

But as Berliners will tell you, deep-pocketed landlords and boards of investors are not necessarily the antidote to a saturated rental market.

Indeed, Berliners rue the day when their city decided to sell hundreds of thousands of homes to private equity-backed “corporate” landlords to make a quick buck.

The city’s largest tenants’ union has since said that while individual landlords typically increase rents by around 20 per cent, corporate landlords will increase it by up to 50 per cent, while their residents grappling with maintenance issues will be given a spreadsheet. But are left to feel like numbers.

Now, Berlin state authorities are fighting to return the properties back to social ownership.

Tenant Chris Anders is a spokesperson for ‘Deutsche Wohnen & Co. Entegnen’, a group campaigning to bring privately owned homes back into social ownership – Craig Stennett

Chris Anders, 35, has lived in a Deutsche Wohnen-owned apartment in Neukölln for four years, and currently pays around €800-a-month – or £700 – for it.

“Their shareholders have nothing to do with the provision of my house. And yet, hundreds of euros of my rent goes straight into their pockets every month,” he explains.

Other corporate landlords with a strong hold in Berlin include Vonovia – the new owner of Deutsche Wohnen – as well as Adler, Heimsteden, Grand City Properties and Covivio.

According to the research arm of the consumer lobby group Finanzwende, their shareholders benefit from about 41 cents of rent paid on average by each euro tenant.

Among other discoveries, this is why Mr. Anders became a member of “Deutsche Wohnen & Co. Entegnen” (“Expropriate Deutsche Wohnen & Co.”) – born out of the underworld of Kreuzberg to overthrow Berlin’s corporate landlords once and for all. A campaign group.

Two years after winning a majority in a referendum to return 250,000 privately owned homes to social ownership, tenants are still campaigning.

Some say the state should force companies to sell homes at below-market prices – but the fight to remove them is proving difficult.

‘Privatising our housing was a mistake – we are fighting to undo it’

Everyone, even Berlin state officials, admit that the sale of social homes to private corporations was a grave mistake.

Unlike London, about half of Berlin’s population traditionally qualifies for social housing. Now, in the city renters – who make up 85 per cent of all residents – have less social housing than council houses in London.

Berlin is dominated by renters, partly because Germany’s pension system is far more generous than Britain’s. This means that retirees do not necessarily need to have assets to live on when they leave the workforce.

Dr. Jochen Lang says renters are not getting good prices right now – Craig Stennett

Dr. Jochen Lang, head of the Housing, Urban Renewal and Urban Development Financing Division in the Senate, says: “Of course, the privatization of municipal housing was a mistake.

“But at the time, many other cities across Europe were also selling their housing stock.

“back then [in the 1990s], Berlin was broke and about 10 percent of our apartments were not being used. Thousands were also being demolished.”

With a surplus of social housing at the time, the state decided to sell some of its apartments to reduce the growing, billions of euros of debt.

Over the past twenty years, landlords listed on Germany’s stock exchange have increased their market share in Berlin from zero to less than 20 percent – ​​give or take, because no one really knows how much stock they hold.

Around 2010, after 15 years of shrinkage, then stagnation, Berlin began to grow again – and housing supply came under pressure.

Up until two years ago, it would have been relatively easy for the city to buy back these apartments. But now, with increased prices and higher interest rates, it is no longer viable.

“These days, we don’t get good prices,” says Dr. Lang, himself a renter.

The medium-term goal is to reach 500,000 state-owned apartments – currently, it has about 380,000 on its books.

But the state is also struggling to create new assets. Construction prices are not falling despite demand falling due to credit costs.

As in the UK, environmental regulations and wary neighbors are weighing on developers’ timelines.

In north-east Berlin, the development of 5,000 new social apartments was approved in 2014 on agricultural land where grain is harvested. Two years later, a new coalition government decided against it after complaints from neighbors.

Dr. Lang says: “It’s okay to fight for your interests. After all this is a democracy. But for the general welfare of the city, someone needs to take a decision, even if some people disagree.”

Berliner Meiterverein, where Dr. Hamann-Onnertz is a managing director, often helps tenants negotiate rule-breaking rent increases – Craig Stennett

Corporate landlords do not stick to rent control

In Berlin, landlords cannot increase the rent on an existing tenancy by more than 10%. But according to Dr. Hamann-Onnertz, managing director of the Berliner Miterverein, this rule is not accepted, which means it is often broken.

She says individual landlords generally won’t increase rent by more than 20 percent. But she says corporate landlords will ignore these rules up to 50 percent of the time.

Along with repeatedly breaking rent cap rules, tenants have also accused corporate landlords of spending much less than other housing providers on maintenance.

The city’s six largest corporate landlords have spent €10.93 per square meter on repairs and maintenance in recent years, according to an academic report commissioned by the socialist lobby group Rosa-Luxembourg-Stiftung. This compares with €18.54 spent by state-owned housing companies.

Dr. Hamann-Onnertz says the most common reason for corporate landlords to reach out to support tenants living in their properties is because of rule-breaking rent increases.

After that, it is maintenance issues such as water leaking from the roof and frequent failure of lifts.

Dr. Hamann-Onnertz says corporate landlords de-invest in their stock so shareholders can get bigger dividends.

Tenant Mr Anders says he has friends who say their “individual landlords are nice and caring”. But he says people with shareholder-owned properties always struggle to get reliable service.

He says that every Christmas “just like clockwork”, the heating of some of Deutsche Wohnen’s apartments would fail and not be restored for weeks. “It’s not even a scandal anymore because it’s so predictable.”

A spokesman for Deutsche Wohnen said some of its buildings are 50 to 60 years old and added that it distributed mobile radiators to tenants during the period of the delay.

Earlier this year, corporate housing giant Vonovia came under scrutiny following allegations that some of its employees had taken bribes from contractors in return for preferential treatment.

The company’s chief executive, Rolf Buch, admitted in March: “It appears that individual employees of our subsidiaries have accepted bribes to cause damage to Vonovia – this is not acceptable.”

The findings of the internal investigation supervised by Deloitte are expected soon. A spokesman declined to comment.

‘This fare increase makes people angry’

High rents and a shortage of social housing mean city tenants are now becoming afraid to move.

Until this year, Berlin’s social housing bands were frozen. This summer, they were raised so that people earning €2,000 a month – such as nurses and train drivers – could actually qualify.

However due to the shortage of state-owned houses, many people are still living on rent in the private sector where rents seem unaffordable.

Andrej Holm says he would have to pay more rent if he moved to a smaller flat – Craig Stennett

Andrej Holm, a professor at Humboldt University, lives in a family-sized apartment with his partner. She has plenty of room to store stacks of academic books, but with kids on the verge of flying the nest, she’ll soon have more than enough space.

Mr Holm, one of the city’s former deputy housing ministers who was later fired allegedly because of his ties to the Stasi, says: “Nobody is willing to move to another apartment. Even if I had to move to a smaller flat, I would have to pay more.”

He now pays about €1,500 for his apartment, which equates to €7 per square metre. If she were to move, she would have to pay around €12 per square meter – bringing her rent to more than €2,000. As a result, families who need more space are unable to get it.

“This is the return of congestion. And its impact is not just on the poor. Middle class families are not able to live in big houses. You often hear about families with two or three children living in a two-bedroom apartment.”

Mr Holm acknowledged that the campaign towards expropriation “feels somewhat like a communist insurrection”, but he believes that the reason the first referendum was so successful was that it mobilized the majority of the middle class. .

“This is not just a problem for low-income families. People with a lot of money did not expect rental prices to rise. In our days as students, we said we would pay no more than €200 per month. Now students have to pay three times more than this.

“Rise increases make people angry and more open to radical demands.”

Last attempt to restore social housing

The members of Deutsche Wohnen and Enteignan are currently preparing for a second referendum on restoring the city’s social housing. They want 250,000 privately owned homes to be put back into social ownership.

There is much debate over how this will work in practice. The City’s most radical argue that the stock should be sold at a nominal £1. Others say the state could force companies to sell them back at below market rates.

The first referendum didn’t have the legislation needed to implement it and so this time, the group has crowdfunded £100,000 and written into legal documents how it will work.

If they win again the legislation will have to be passed the next day.

