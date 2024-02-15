Berlin: Michelle Yeoh to star in ‘The Mother’ action thriller

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh set to star in action thriller Mother,

Melanie Laurent will direct the high-octane film, which is being sold to international buyers in Berlin. Yeoh will play Ann, an immigrant mother and businesswoman who wants to make the best of her new life in America for her family.

When her two teenage sons get into trouble with a dirty Boston cop and a crime gang, Ann has no choice but to relive her past and stop at nothing until they get to safety. Is. Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, along with Arthur Sarkeesian and John Schramm, will produce Through Thunder Road.

Mother Shooting will take place in the summer of 2024. Stuart Ford will executive produce for AGC Studios with 30West, which is financing the pic.

AGC International and CAA Media Finance have worldwide distribution rights to the film and will present the film to buyers at EFM in Berlin. Yeoh is represented by AIG. Laurent is represented by UTA.

Also in Berlin, AGC International and CAA Media will shop the crime thriller epiphany, starring Sylvester Stallone, directed by Will Eubanks; And Chinese pirateStarring Will Smith in another action thriller based on a screenplay by Chuck Hogan.

Smith and John Mone will produce Chinese pirate Through Westbrook Studios, Ryan Shimazaki is overseeing the project. Stuart Ford will produce for AGC Studios, which is solely financing the film, while Richard Abbate will produce for 3 Arts Entertainment. The logline of the film has been kept secret.

ubank will operate epiphany Based on the screenplay by Katie Lovejoy and Russell Sommer. Stallone and Braden will produce Aftergood through Balboa Productions, while Stuart Ford will executive produce for AGC Studios.

Stallone will play a hardened police detective who is about to retire, but must team up with a young policeman and former priest to stop a serial killer on the run on a murderous crusade through the winter streets of Philadelphia. The production is scheduled for Philadelphia this summer.

The EFM runs from 15–21 February in conjunction with the Berlin Film Festival, which starts on the same day.

