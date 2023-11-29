Berkshire Hathaway’s stock rose nearly 400,000% in the decades after Charlie Munger joined the company in 1978.

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger died on Tuesday at the age of 99.

Berkshire Hathaway’s stock has risen nearly 400,000% since Munger joined the company in 1978.

According to Bespoke, $100 invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1978 has turned into $396,282.

Charlie Munger died on Tuesday at the age of 99, and one of the reflections of his passing is what an astute investor he was.

Munger’s investment prowess is on full display in Berkshire Hathaway’s stock performance. Munger joined the group in 1978 and served as its vice-chairman for 46 years.

According to Bespoke, Berkshire Hathaway shares rose 396,182% from 1978 to 2023. This means that $100 invested in Berkshire Hathaway in 1978 is worth $396,282 today. Those huge gains dwarfed the performance of the S&P 500 over the same time period, which appreciated 16,427%.

What’s impressive is how consistently Berkshire Hathaway’s outperformance has been over the past few decades.

“In 31 of the 46 years that Munger was at the company, Berkshire Hathaway outperformed the S&P 500. More importantly, however, in the fifteen years that Berkshire underperformed the S&P 500, the average Performance was 13.2 percentage points, while Bespoke said over the 31 years Berkshire outperformed the S&P 500, the average margin of outperformance was 20.9 percentage points.

“So not only did Berkshire outperform the S&P 500 by more than twice as much, but when it outperformed, the margin was much wider than when it underperformed,” Bespoke said.

Manger was Buffett’s right-hand man and Buffett gave a lot of credit to Manger for the success of Berkshire Hathaway.

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its current position without Charlie’s inspiration, knowledge and participation,” Buffett said in a statement Tuesday.

Buffett credits Munger for convincing him to pay for high-quality stocks, rather than focusing on “so-so” companies at cheaper prices.

Buffett once told CNBC in an interview, “I would say that every time I’m with Charlie, I get at least some new lean on some idea that makes me rethink some things. ”

Munger said at Berkshire Hathaway’s 1998 shareholders meeting, “It’s not so much fun to buy a business where you really hope that this dysfunctional company will go under before it goes bankrupt.”

It is this thinking that has guided Berkshire Hathaway into becoming one of the most successful investment partnerships of all time.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com