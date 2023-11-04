An Andy Warhol-like print of Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett hangs outside a clothing stand during Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s first in-person annual meeting since 2019 in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S., on April 30, 2022.

Scott Morgan reuters

Berkshire Hathaway reported a big jump in third-quarter operating income on Saturday, while Warren Buffett had a record amount of cash on hand, providing some bargain opportunities.

The Omaha-based conglomerate’s operating income – which includes profits from myriad wholly owned businesses such as insurance, railroads and utilities – totaled $10.761 billion last quarter. This is 40.6% more than the $7.651 billion earned in the same quarter a year ago.

Berkshire had a record level of cash at the end of September – $157.2 billion – surpassing the high of $149.2 billion in the third quarter of 2021.

The “Oracle of Omaha” is taking advantage of rising bond yields, buying short-term Treasury bills yielding at least 5%. The group had investments of $126.4 billion at the end of the third quarter, compared with about $93 billion at the end of last year.

Buyback activity continued to slow as Berkshire’s shares hit record highs during the quarter. The company spent $1.1 billion to repurchase shares, bringing the nine-month total to nearly $7 billion.

Berkshire Class A shares are up about 14% this year. After hitting an all-time high on Sept. 19, shares have fallen about 6% from the peak.

Berkshire Hathaway Class A Shares

Geico, the crown jewel of Berkshire’s insurance empire and Buffett’s “favorite child,” reported another profitable quarter with underwriting income of $1.1 billion. The auto insurer is in a period of transformation after losing market share to competitor Progressive.

However, BNSF saw a 15% decline in earnings as the railroad division struggled with lower volumes and higher costs.

investment loss

Buffett’s company recorded a significant investment loss of $24.1 billion in the third quarter, which largely came from the decline in its large Apple stake. Shares of the iPhone maker fell 11.7% during the quarter, but have since gained more than 3%.

As always, Berkshire Hathaway asked investors to pay attention to the quarterly movements in Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

“The amount of investment profit/loss in any given quarter is usually meaningless and gives net earnings (loss) per share figures that can be extremely misleading to investors who are not very familiar with accounting rules,” the company said in a statement. Little or no knowledge.” ,

While Berkshire achieved notable growth in operating income, the group acknowledged the negative economic impact from the pandemic, as well as geopolitical risks and inflationary pressures.

“To varying degrees, our operating businesses have been impacted by government and private sector actions to mitigate the adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 virus and its variants as well as geopolitical conflicts, supply “A series of disruptions and government actions could slow the growth of inflation,” Berkshire said. “The long-term economic impacts of these events cannot be reasonably estimated at this time.”

Source: www.cnbc.com