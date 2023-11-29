Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Charlie Munger, the flamboyant vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway and Warren Buffett’s investment partner, died in a California hospital on Tuesday morning at the age of 99, the US investment group said.

Munger, a trained lawyer whose name still bears his name at the helm of the Los Angeles law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson, was instrumental in turning Berkshire into an investment powerhouse, partly by convincing Buffett to ignore his business prospects. The strategy of buying struggling companies cheaply was avoided. ,

“Berkshire Hathaway could not have been built to its current position without Charlie’s inspiration, knowledge and participation,” Buffett, Berkshire’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Munger’s death brings Berkshire and its millions of shareholders closer to an era in which the nearly $800 billion investment empire is run by a group of less familiar leaders.

Berkshire has spent more than a decade preparing for this moment and the day when Buffett, 93, will hand over the reins. It was Munger who accidentally revealed that Greg Abel, who had risen through Berkshire’s energy business and is now vice chairman of its giant non-insurance unit, would one day succeed the pair.

Abel is cornered by Munger and the team selected by Buffett. This includes many value investors, both on the board of directors and the team that decides how Berkshire will invest its $319 billion stock portfolio, with the two billionaires sharing a similar approach to securities analysis.

Despite the vice-chair title, Munger was much more than Buffett’s second-in-command and was often a driving force behind investments. Before sitting down for an interview with the Financial Times at his home in Los Angeles this year, he was investigating a potential real estate development deal.

According to people sitting across the table, Munger was often consulted on large acquisitions and in some cases negotiated the details himself. His passion for engineering helped lead the company to several investments, including from Chinese carmaker BYD.

Munger was born on January 1, 1924 in Omaha, Nebraska. A survivor of the Great Depression, he studied meteorology while serving in the Army during World War II before graduating from Harvard Law School.

Munger met Buffett in 1959 and formed his own law firm in 1962, the same year Buffett began buying stock in clothing manufacturer Berkshire Hathaway.

Buffett repeatedly pressured Munger to make the leap into the world of investing, and at one point told him that “law was fine as a hobby, but he could do better”. Munger eventually established his own investment partnership known as Wheeler, Munger & Company. Like Buffett, the returns were also excellent. Between 1962 and 1975, Munger’s partnership earned an average annual return of 24.3 percent, compared with a return of 6.4 percent for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Munger eventually joined the board of Berkshire Hathaway in 1978.

“Charlie Munger helped me break my cigar-butt habit and set the course for building a business that could combine big size with satisfactory profits,” Buffett wrote to shareholders in 2015. “The blueprint he gave me was simple: Forget what you know about buying reasonable businesses at amazing prices; instead, buy amazing businesses at reasonable prices.”

The pair’s investment acumen and ability to withstand market declines attracted thousands of shareholders to Berkshire’s annual meeting in Omaha. Munger told attendees at this year’s meeting: “I think the best path to human happiness is to expect less. I think it’s going to be more difficult.”

Addressing Harvard students in 1995, he focused on 24 missteps that he believed influenced decision-makers.

“The human brain is a lot like the human egg, and the human egg has a closed-off device,” he said. “When one sperm goes in, it stops so that the next one can’t go in. There is a similar tendency in the human brain as well. And here again, it doesn’t just catch ordinary mortals, it catches even the deans of physics.

Despite his and Berkshire’s successes, Munger – whose wealth was estimated by Forbes at $2.6 billion – was cautious about the prospects for other investors.

“We were creatures of a special time and a perfect set of opportunities,” he told the FT this year. He also said that he had lived during “an ideal period to be a common stock investor.”

“It’s the nature of things that a very intelligent person working hard finds three, four, five really good long-term opportunities to buy great companies at a cheap price,” he said. “This happens very rarely.”

Additional reporting by Peter Wells in New York

