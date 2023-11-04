Berkshire Hathaway reports 40% rise in operating income and record cash

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

New York CNN –

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday reported a surge in third-quarter operating income and a record-high cash pile of $157 billion in the period.

Operating income totaled $10.8 billion, up $7.7 billion, or an increase of 40.6% from a year earlier.

Berkshire reported a net loss of $12.8 billion, compared with a loss of $2.8 billion in the same period last year.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based group suffered an investment loss of $23.5 billion last quarter, compared with a loss of $10.4 billion a year earlier.

Berkshire’s insurance underwriting business earned income of $2.4 billion, up from a loss of $1.1 billion during the same quarter last year. Insurance investment income rose to $2.5 billion, up from $1.4 billion from the same period a year earlier.

Geico, owned by Berkshire and one of the country’s largest insurers, reported underwriting profit of $1.053 billion, a sharp gain from a loss of $759 million during last year’s third quarter.

Berkshire bought back about $1.1 billion of stock during the third quarter, bringing its nine-month total stock repurchases so far this year to nearly $7 billion.

In the second quarter of this year, the company’s cash reserves increased from $147.4 to $157.2 billion.

Buffett earlier this year downgraded US credit from its top AAA grade to AA+ by Fitch Ratings and told CNBC on August 3 that Berkshire would sell $10 billion worth of US Treasuries that week after doing so a week earlier. Had bought.

“The only question for next Monday is whether we will buy $10 billion in 3 months or 6 months [Treasury notes]Buffett said at the time.

Treasury yields in October fell to levels not seen in more than a decade before retreating last week after the Federal Reserve held rates steady for the second consecutive time.

U.S. stocks have surged this year on artificial intelligence hype and hopes the Fed will soon stop raising interest rates, helping Berkshire recover from last year’s slide when the market tanked.

The company’s bets abroad have also paid off. Berkshire revealed in 2020 that it had bought about 5% stakes in each of Japan’s top five trading companies, a total investment of $6.7 billion at the time.

The company doubled this year, taking its stake in each company to an average of 8.5%, as Japan’s stock market rose to a 33-year high.

“It was like God opened a chest and put money in there,” Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, said of the investment in an interview with the Acquired podcast released in October.

Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares are up 13.9% for the year as of Friday’s close, underperforming the benchmark S&P 500.

Source: amp.cnn.com