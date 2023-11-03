Berkshire Hathaway, Disney, Fed: What to watch next week

yahoo finance video

Fed rates, economic data: Everything investors need to know

It was a big week for the Federal Reserve and economic data. October’s jobs report came in lower than expected. US home prices rose for the seventh consecutive month in August. And the Federal Reserve announced it was keeping interest rates on hold and maintaining its target range of 5.25-5.50%. So what do these recent economic data mean for investors? Yahoo Finance spoke to industry analysts and experts on the state of the US economy. Housing Data (00:00:03) Craig Lazzara, managing director of S&P Dow Jones Indices Index Investment Strategies, breaks down the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index and what it means for the housing market. “This is the seventh consecutive month that prices have increased… the strength of the housing market is quite broad… so it was a strong market in terms of breadth and a strong market in terms of scale,” Lazzara said. Fed Decision (00:00:35) Greg Daco, chief economist at EY, and Bob Elliott, co-founder, CEO and CIO of Unlimited Funds, discuss the Fed’s decision to keep interest rates on hold. “The Fed is on hold … we think the next move will probably be a cut, but not before mid-2024,” Daco said. “The Fed appears to be more focused on the possibility of forward-looking, fiscal-oriented tightening than on the data in front of it,” Elliott said. Luis Alvarado, global investment strategist at Wells Fargo, also discussed the Fed decision and whether it signals the end of rate hikes. Alvarado explained, “Inflation is a big threat… Beneath the surface you are starting to see some things slowing down, but not enough for the Fed to come back and say the job is done on inflation.” Is.” Ella Hoxha, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management, explained the state of the labor market as it relates to the Fed’s decision. “The labor market has been a little soft, but we’re coming from a very strong level. In terms of the cycle, in terms of the economy, we’re also seeing some data points that are saying things are softening.” JOBS REPORT (00:01:47) RSM Chief Economist Joe Brusuelas and Conference Board Chief Economist Dana Peterson share their thoughts on the cooling jobs data. Brusuelas said, “Well this is another solid US jobs report… We saw 33,000 jobs adjusted due to the autoworkers’ strike, so the top line number really underestimates the real momentum in the overall scheme of things here. Does.” Peterson sees three main stories in the labor market. Peterson explained, “You have companies that are letting people go, you have companies that are hoarding, and then you have companies that are still hiring… We think we’re in a better position to handle the labor market.” “We will continue to see an easing of the Fed’s monetary policy stance on the back of excessive tightening.” Video Highlights: 00:00:03 – Craig Lazzara, Managing Director of S&P Dow Jones Indices Index Investment Strategy 00:00:35 – Greg Daco, Chief Economist of EY 00:00:54 – Co-Founder, CEO and CIO of Unlimited Funds Bob Elliott 00:01:09 – Luis Alvarado, Wells Fargo global investment strategist 00:01:22 – Ella Hoxha, Newton Investment Management head of fixed income 00:01:47 – RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas 00:02:12 – Conference Board Chief Economist Dana Peterson

