Berkeley Group warns home sales will remain ‘slow’

The FTSE 100 company revealed reservation levels were down by almost a third

High interest rates have discouraged Britons from buying new homes

MoneyFacts: The average two-year fixed rate mortgage is now 6.02%

The Berkeley Group has warned that it expects home sales to remain ‘slow’ due to increasing economic instability.

The FTSE 100 firm revealed reservation levels were down by almost a third in the six months ending in October as high interest rates discouraged Britons from buying new property.

Home buying demand is under pressure as the Bank of England has raised rates 14 times in a row, hampering mortgage affordability and availability.

Weak market: Berkeley revealed that reservation levels were down by almost a third in the six months ending in October as higher interest rates discouraged Britons from buying new property.

The average two-year fixed rate mortgage has since risen to 6.02 per cent, while the five-year deal is now at 5.63 per cent, according to data provider Moneyfacts.

Berkeley has reacted to weak trading conditions by focusing on forward sales and restricting new land investment, which worsened after the September 2022 mini-budget failure.

As a result, the Surrey-based company’s pre-tax profit of £604 million in the last financial year was in line with guidance.

Berkeley is expected to achieve a combined £1.5bn in pre-tax profit over the current and next two financial years, as well as £400m of net cash.

In the most recent half-year trading period, its profits rose 4.6 per cent despite total revenues falling to £1.92bn, as home sales in London and the South East fell by almost 300 to 1,785.

The group told investors: ‘We estimate that the sales market will remain soft before impacting in its usual cyclical manner as there is more confidence in the downside to interest rates and economic stability returns.’

Additionally, Berkeley’s chief executive reiterated his criticism of the UK’s planning and tax system for stifling house building.

Chief executive Rob Perrins said it was very challenging to deliver any form of urban regeneration development amid an ‘increasingly uncertain, unpredictable and burdensome environment’.

Less than 235,000 homes were built in Britain each year over the past two years, far short of the UK government’s target of 300,000 homes a year.

Charlie Huggins, head of equities at the Wealth Club, commented: ‘Given the chronic housing shortage, the government should consider seriously whether it could do more to encourage urban regeneration.

‘Berkeley’s message is clear – without changes to the scheme and regulatory environment, it will not invest. ‘This is not good news for anyone, especially all prospective home buyers in London.’

Berkeley’s results come a day after mortgage lender Halifax revealed that UK house prices rose for the second month in a row, rising 0.5 per cent in November to £283,615.

Berkeley Group Holdings shares were 1.8 per cent, or 87p, lower at £48.53 on Friday morning, but still up by almost a quarter since the year began.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk