Beres Hammond and Ambassador Audrey Marks to receive UWI honorary degrees

Renowned Jamaican musician Beres Hammond and Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks are among the list of five Jamaicans who will be awarded honorary degrees from the University of the West Indies this month.

A total of 14 Caribbean nationals will receive degrees during the graduation ceremonies for the upcoming Class of 2023 at UWI’s five Caribbean campuses: Five Islands, Cave Hill, St. Augustine, Mona and Global (formerly Open Campus).

The UWI said the annual tradition of presenting honorary degrees, which this year coincides with the regional university’s 75th anniversary celebrations, will “remember the outstanding contributions these individuals have made to their communities and wider society.”

At the UWI, Mona, Beres Hammond, Professor E. Dale Abel, Lascelles A Chin (posthumous), Rachel Manley and Ambassador Marks will receive their degrees at the ceremony on 3-4 November.

Beres’ illustrious career spanning five decades

In a statement, the university highlighted Beres Hammond’s five-decade career and said he “has thrilled generations with his smoky-sweet voice.”

“His intuitive method of composing music, and his unwillingness to compromise on the quality of his sound, made the home studio a natural choice for many and continues to attract a steady stream of Jamaica’s most talented musicians,” he said in a statement. Kept.”

In 2013, the singer also received the Order of Jamaica for his extraordinary and dedicated contributions to the Jamaican music industry.

Marx: A committed nation-builder and entrepreneur

Ambassador Audrey Marks will receive an honorary degree for “her unwavering commitment to nation building, matched by her outstanding record as an entrepreneur”, the UWI said.

She is Jamaica’s first female Ambassador to the United States, and the first ambassador to be appointed three times and in two different administrations, serving in the post since 2008.

The UWI also noted many of Ambassador Marx’s entrepreneurial activities, including the cultivation of a 100-acre farm for banana export, commercial transportation, and real estate development. He also founded Paymaster (Jamaica) Ltd., the first multi-payment system in the Caribbean, which today serves more than 1.7 million customers online and through 200 locations.

“Ambassador Audrey Marks is recognized not only for her pioneering business achievements but also for her outstanding diplomatic representation of the United States and the Western Hemisphere,” the UWI said.

Other notable recipients this year include Antiguan singer Sir Leroy ‘King Short Shirt’ Emmanuel (Five Islands Campus) and renowned soca singer Alison Hinds (Cave Hill Campus).

