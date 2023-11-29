Benzinga retracts “interview” with rapper that was allegedly AI-generated

Earlier this month, the business publication Benzinga Published what they billed as an interview with rapper and cannabis entrepreneur Gilbert Anthony “Berner” Milam, Jr.

In a candid interview, Benzinga Contributor David Daxon appeared to press Milam Jr. over growing concerns over lawsuits filed against his cannabis company Cookies. In April, the entrepreneur was accused of using strong arms and intimidation tactics to run the brand, generating millions of dollars in bribes.

“The lawsuits against the Cookies allege that coercive tactics were employed to force stakeholders to provide benefits and bribes to our company’s executives,” Milam Jr. reportedly said. Benzinga, “This, obviously, puts not only our company but the entire industry under threat.”

But it turns out there was a big problem with the piece: The interview apparently never actually happened and was completely made up. In fact, according to a retraction posted by Benzinga Just a week after the original interview was published, “the information included was fabricated by outside sources.”

And, in a futuristic twist, the real Milam Jr. is accusing the fake interview of being AI-generated.

The real Milam Jr. wrote, “This is not a real interview.” Tweet of 13 NovemberThe day after the original interview was posted.

“Not a single word is mine,” he wrote in a follow-up. “That’s why I always put my quotes or interviews in my own voice. That’s not me at all!”

Journalist Grant Smith Ellis dug a little deeper after Milam Jr.’s surprising comments.

“Some of these answers are ridiculous and clearly not real,” he said Tweeted, “How did this get past an editor?”

Smith Ellis ran the interview through an AI content detector and found several red flags indicating that it was largely, if not entirely, “written by an AI.”

Benzinga Contributor Daxon may also have a conflict of interest. As Smith Ellis reported, Daxsen runs a company that “invests in the cannabis industry.”

Three days after the publication of that fateful interview, BenzingaHead of Content Xavier Hasse called Daxon is an “external unpaid contributor” and said the piece “does not match Benzinga“‘s editorial standards.”

Yet the relationship between Daxen and commercial publishing is clearly more nuanced than that.

In a May profile, Hasse detailed Daxon’s “entrepreneurial efforts and philanthropic ventures” and quoted him at length about his “financial success” and “positive change.”

Searching Daxen’s name on Benzina brings up nine hits published in the last 14 months. He still has an active profile on the website, which lists his various contributions. His most recently published article is from August.

This raises an inevitable question: how confident is Benzinga Was Daxen’s other work for the site real and not fictional, as the Milam Jr. interview appears to be?

This wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen an entire “interview” that was actually generated by AI. In April, the German tabloid rag In fact Admitted to publishing an AI-generated interview with Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, who has not appeared in public in almost a decade after suffering a near-fatal brain injury in 2013 (after the magazine’s editor Was fired.)

“We apologize to Burner, Cookies, and Benzinga readers for the error,” said an official statement posted on Benzinga’s cannabis-related are more).

The publication said in its response that it had “revoked access to the contributor who wrote this piece.”

“It’s unfortunate how unreliable the media has become in 2023, but even more disappointing is how far the competition will go to push you out of the way,” Milam Jr. wrote on Instagram. “It is time to create a better process for fact-checking, but it is also time to start holding the people behind these attacks on businesses and business owners accountable.”

futurism has reached BenzingaDaxon, and Milam Jr. for comment.

Source: futurism.com