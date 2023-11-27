Thunder Bay, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – November 27, 2023) – Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV:BEX) (“Benton” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, subject to all regulatory approvals, the Company has entered into an arrangement with Wealth Creation Preservation & Donation Inc. (“WCPD”) and investor Eric Sprott. Under which WCPD will arrange for the subscription of 6,250,000 Charity Flow-Through Units (“FT Units”) at $0.25 per FT Unit for a Total Gross. Proceeds of $1,562,500 (the “Private Placement”). Each FT Unit consists of one ordinary share of the Company and one-half of one ordinary share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), each Warrant exercisable for one additional ordinary share of the Company, each of which qualifies as a flow-through will be. -Via shares, at an exercise price of $0.25 for 36 months from the date of issue. FT Units will entitle the holder to receive tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Mr. Sprott, a long-time investor and the company’s largest shareholder, will acquire 6,250,000 units for a total of $1,000,000 under a private placement through 2176423 Ontario Limited, his beneficially owned corporation.

The private placement is expected to close on or before December 15, 2023.

Company President and CEO Stephen Starrs said, “Benton is very pleased to have the continued support of Eric Sprott as our largest shareholder. Benton is able to aggressively pursue the Great Burnt copper-gold project and we believe That this project presents an incredible opportunity.” For progress towards development. This private placement will finance the remaining exploration commitment of Benton to vest its 70% ownership stake in Great Burnt. We look forward to continuing this exciting work.”

All securities issued under the private placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders’ fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The private placement is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Units to incur eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” which qualify as “flow-through” in accordance with the provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada). through mining expenditure” as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada) (“Qualified Expenditure”) on or before December 31, 2024, and the abandonment of all qualifying expenditure in favor of clients of FT units effective December 31, 2024 31, 2023. The proceeds from the sale of the FT units will be used to advance Benton’s various exploration projects.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-funded mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Following the Project Generation business model, Benton has a diverse, highly prospective asset portfolio of gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements and most recently lithium and cesium assets. Additionally, it currently holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are pursuing higher quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flows.

Benton Resources Inc. On behalf of the Board of Directors of,

“Stephen Starrs”

Stephen Starrs, President

Parties interested in obtaining further information about the properties available for option may contact Mr. Stars at the number below.

For further information please contact:

Stephen Starrs, President and CEO

phone: 807-474-9020

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.bentonresources.ca

Twitter: @BentonResources

Facebook: @BentonResourcesBEX

