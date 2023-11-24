Benko’s €23 billion empire begins to collapse due to bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) — A unit of Cigna Prime Selection AG filed for bankruptcy in a Berlin court on Friday, Der Spiegel said, indicating that efforts to save the giant property and retail group are faltering .

Cigna Real Estate Management Germany GmbH could not meet its payment obligations, the German magazine said, citing a request submitted by the company. The firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Prime, which co-owns Selfridges department stores in London and Berlin’s Kadeway, and is the largest division in the group founded by Austrian tycoon René Benko.

The outright bankruptcy of Cigna Prime could be a blow to European property markets as Cigna Prime and Cigna Development, another entity, have valued their assets at more than €23 billion ($25 billion) at the end of 2022.

According to an annual report, Cigna Real Estate Management serves as “a central service provider within the Cigna Group for the development and support of commercial properties in prime locations” in Germany.

Earlier, Der Standard had said Cigna was expected to hold a meeting with employees on Tuesday to inform them about the bankruptcy and further steps.

A Cigna spokesperson did not return calls seeking comment. The entity did not appear on the German registry of insolvency requests as of Friday evening.

Cigna is seeking cash from investors to close a funding gap of €500 million this year alone, and a further €1.5 billion by mid-2024. Parent company, Cigna Holding, earlier this month appointed restructuring specialist Arndt Gewitz to lead the turnaround and address financial stress that had caused construction work to halt at several projects.

This would not be the first bankruptcy by a company within Benko’s empire.

Geiwitz was in charge of bankruptcy proceedings at German department store chain Galleria, which ultimately cost taxpayers around €590 million due to the write-off of Covid-era loans.

Cigna’s online sports retail unit, which listed in the US via a $3.2 billion SPAC-deal in 2021, filed for bankruptcy last month after Benco’s Cigna Holding withdrew a financing commitment.

A widespread bankruptcy would leave a wide range of investors scrambling to get their money back. Cigna’s shareholders – the first in line to bear losses – include some of Europe’s richest families, including Austrian construction tycoon Hans Peter Haselsteiner and German transport magnate Klaus-Michael Kühne.

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has junior debt positions distributed in Cigna companies. London hedge fund Arini, founded by former Credit Suisse credit trader Hamza Lemsouguier, is one of the largest holders of the €300 million Cigna Development bond, which is quoted at 27 cents on the euro, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Liabilities related to profit participation rights on Cigna Prime and Cigna Development at the end of 2022 were €1.76 billion. Bank lenders include a wide range of Austrian, German and Swiss lenders.

–With assistance from Libby Cherry, Steven Aarons and Laura Malsch.

(Updated with Cigna Development bond price in last paragraph.)

