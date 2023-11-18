Bengals QB Joe Burrow tore wrist ligament, this is the prognosis

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks at his hand after throwing a pass in front , [+] Odafe Oweh #99 of the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter of Thursday night’s game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) getty images

Many Cincinnati Bengals fans may be hiding their heads in their pillows after hearing that the team’s star quarterback Joe Burrow will be out for the rest of this NFL season due to a torn ligament. He apparently injured his right wrist during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. And his right wrist was actually the wrong wrist to hurt because that’s the side he uses to throw the football.

You can thank the ligaments of your wrist for holding the various bones of your wrist together. A ligament is a fibrous band of tissue that connects one bone to another. A sprain is a medical way of saying that a ligament has been stretched or torn to some extent. Naturally, the more damage to the ligament, the more serious the injury.

This picture shows how sprains are classified. (Illustration: Getty) getty

Since Burrow will miss the remainder of this current 2023-2024 season and will undergo surgery, you can assume he has suffered a Grade 3 or severe sprain. This is where the ligament either tears completely or the ligament separates from one of the bones it attaches to. Such conditions often require surgery to repair the ligament. The surgeon can either reattach the ligament to the bone or use a tendon graft to repair the ligament. Once you undergo such surgery, it usually takes eight to 12 weeks for the ligament and the area affected by the surgery to heal. But that doesn’t mean you should expect to throw a touchdown straight after that time period. Typically, complete recovery will take six to 12 months. And this is accompanied by a good amount of physical therapy.

A severe sprain will be more serious than a moderate sprain, because that’s how words work. A moderate or grade 2 sprain occurs when the ligament is only partially torn. Surgery is often not required in such situations, as the ligament remains intact. Instead, you may need to keep your wrist immobilized by a splint for a week or longer. Wearing a splint for so long can make your wrist stiff. Therefore, you may need to do some stretching exercises to regain full use of your wrist.

The least serious form of wrist sprain is a grade 1 sprain, also known as a mild sprain. This happens when the ligament gets stretched instead of torn. In such cases, the treatment is RICE. Not rice as in that stuff you can put eels on top of, but rice as in the acronym for rest, ice, compression and elevation. You should avoid using your wrist for 48 hours after the injury to give it a chance to heal. Applying ice to the area several times a day – for 20 minutes at a time – can help reduce swelling. So some type of elastic compression bandage may be worn. Elevating your wrist above your heart can also help fluid spread away from that area. The RICE acronym does not include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) like aspirin or ibuprofen, which can help reduce pain and inflammation. Overall, your pain and swelling should go down within 48 hours.

This illustration shows the bones and ligaments of the hand. (Image: Getty) getty

The most common way for your wrist to be sprained is when your arm is extended. This can, of course, happen while playing different sports, break dancing or doing any other activity where there is a possibility of falling. If you notice an excessive amount of swelling, bruising, or pain, you should be concerned about a sprain, especially if you felt any kind of pop or tear in your wrist. Now, symptoms don’t always match the injury. So, there is a possibility that the ligament may have been torn, causing little pain or swelling despite the wrist injury.

While the torn ligament could derail Super Bowl aspirations this year, it seems like a wrist-rolling thought for Bengals fans, but from a long-term perspective it is unlikely to have an impact on Burrow’s career. Chances are he’ll eventually make a full recovery and be ready to return to the field next season.