The new Benelux Police Treaty, which came into force on 1 October, has given law enforcement in the three countries an abundance of cross-border tools, making it the best tool in the fight against organized crime in Europe, write Frans Weckers and Jochen Stöger. Are .

Crime is increasing in the Benelux countries. Particularly in the large port cities of Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Antwerp, which are increasingly experiencing drug-related criminal violence.

This year alone, there have been more than a hundred cases of criminal violence where explosives have been used in the Rotterdam area.

The latest trends in Antwerp are equally worrying, with some officials talking about narco-terrorism. Criminal organizations are using the upper world for their underworld activities, deliberately using borders to stay under the radar of the police.

There is a growing awareness in the Benelux countries that common problems can only be solved through joint action.

Therefore, Benelux partners are increasing their cooperation to fight crime. An important new tool to do this is the new Benelux Police Treaty, which came into force on 1 October.

The agreement is a joint response to the growing problem of crime and will further improve cooperation between the police forces of Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg.

helping the police do their job

Benelux’s mission is to strengthen cross-border cooperation, remove border barriers and be a good example for the EU.

The Police Treaty covers all these elements: it removes border barriers and makes police cooperation between the three countries better and simpler, more effective and efficient, and in some areas, it creates a common Benelux area.

This has the potential to be Europe’s best, most far-reaching police treaty. Not only does Benelux think so, but this was also the conclusion of the Schengen evaluation on police cooperation which was published in 2022.

The police cooperation treaty goes beyond Europe, as there is nowhere else in the world where three sovereign states grant each other such powers on their territory.

And this is an expression of the mutual trust our countries have built over many decades. Rather than fear losing a portion of their independence, all three countries see their ability to function as enhanced through this cooperation.

This treaty is changing the rules of the game, creating a level playing field and helping police forces do their job.

This treaty takes police cooperation to a new level

Thanks to the Treaty, there are many important and interesting new opportunities regarding cross-border operations.

For example, in previous situations, it was sometimes unclear whether police could cross the border to conduct a pursuit – now, this barrier has been completely removed.

This means that an effort initiated on national territory can also be continued on the territory of another treaty party.

Hot pursuit is sensitive in the EU and the rest of the world, so the fact that it goes into Benelux effectively barrier-free shows mutual trust between the three countries.

The second important innovation is the regulation of the cross-border deployment of specialized units in three situations: on their own initiative in a serious crisis situation, as assistance upon request or during an effort that involves crossing a national border.

The treaty also provides a clear basis for the safekeeping of any person or group of people, including armed authorities, and transporting goods in the Benelux region. Apart from this, there is also arrangement for escorting VIPs.

There are strict rules regarding carrying weapons on each other’s territory, but necessary flexibilities have been created as a result of special agreements.

This can be useful during international exercises and training and when police forces have planned in advance to use the right of way. Outside the Benelux, the three countries are able to enhance their cooperation thanks to a global network of police liaison officers.

In addition to cross-border operations, the treaty also regulates improved information exchange between Belgian and Dutch police forces: paramount to fighting organized crime collaboratively.

full of new possibilities

There are three new possibilities that should be mentioned: The treaty enables the consultation of a database accessible to the police during mixed patrols and joint investigations, as the smooth flow of information is vital when police officers from different Benelux countries act together Is.

For example, during mixed operations, this arrangement would allow a Belgian police officer acting as co-driver in a Dutch police car to view relevant Dutch data via the onboard computer, such as checking in whose name a particular vehicle is registered. is registered.

In addition, the exchange of reference lists for automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras is regulated.

It is an important tool in a variety of police operations, from counter-terrorism to targeted, information-driven actions to combat drug traffickers and thieves’ gangs.

Ultimately, it will be possible to exchange information in the context of administrative approaches to organized crime. Following the adaptation of national legislation in Belgium, the police will be allowed to provide relevant information to (local) authorities in the context of fighting organized crime.

This will become an important part of the international integrated approach. For example, the mayor of Maastricht will soon be able to prevent many criminals with Belgian criminal records from opening nightclubs in his city, which he was not able to prevent before.

Cooperation will definitely pay off

A second tranche of implementing agreements will follow later, which will create new opportunities for cross-border investigations, direct access to each other’s police databases and other databases accessible to police, such as population registers.

In short, the treaty is an important tool in the fight against organized crime.

This makes police cooperation more effective and efficient. This provides new opportunities for both cross-border action and, importantly, information exchange. In these areas, and in countering organized crime, Benelux is a leader in Europe.

Frans Weckers is Secretary General of the Benelux Union, and Jochen Stöger serves as policy advisor in the General Secretariat of the Benelux.

