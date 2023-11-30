Benefits of knowledge-sharing partnerships for scale-up companies

Lise Anderson is founder and director of PR consultancy ambitious, MD, an experienced agency with over 25 years of experience in the communications industry.

What is the difference between sharing knowledge and stealing ideas? This is a concern for many businesses considering knowledge-sharing partnerships.

Scale-up businesses can benefit from partnering with a larger business. Leveraging the expertise and clear knowledge of established industry leaders can provide valuable insights and accelerate growth. However, you may worry that a larger company might take advantage of your agility and new ideas.

Established businesses may want to help a new business as a way of supporting their industry, but it’s important that they also get something from the knowledge-sharing initiative.

As an agency owner and director, I’ve worked with businesses of various sizes and have seen first-hand the positive impact of knowledge-sharing.

Let’s take a deeper look at the benefits of knowledge-sharing and how you can create partnerships.

Benefits of sharing knowledge

Gaining industry knowledge and learning best practices

Large businesses have extensive industry knowledge and insights gained from their years of experience. Scale-up companies can use this expertise to gain valuable insights, learn best practices, and understand industry trends. Knowledge can help you overcome challenges, optimize operations, and make informed strategic decisions.

On the other hand, scale-ups move quickly to take advantage of current industry trends. This improves employee engagement because team members can see results if they share ideas.

An effective knowledge-sharing system between organizations lets you learn from each other’s experiences: if your scale-up tries an idea you’re able to make changes quickly, the bigger business will want to see that. Can wait to see if it is successful before committing.

Networking and Partnerships

Connecting with larger businesses provides massive opportunities for networking and forming strategic partnerships. This can help you enter markets in new areas, thereby accelerating growth and market penetration.

Larger businesses can also help you find potential new customers or distribution channels. For larger organizations, sharing networks encourage employees to consider knowledge management processes they can use in their daily work.

Access to collective knowledge, resources and infrastructure

Larger businesses often have stronger resources and infrastructure that can lead to greater profits. Whether it’s access to advanced technology, funding opportunities, or risk and crisis management plans, you can leverage these resources to enhance your scale-up’s capabilities and streamline your operations.

Great knowledge-management software that promotes sharing in the workplace can facilitate this type of knowledge transfer. In fact, partnering with another organization could mean that a fresh pair of eyes could potentially improve your existing internal knowledge management systems, improving future knowledge sharing in the workplace.

Tacit Knowledge: Counseling and Guidance

Establishing relationships with larger businesses can provide you with advice and guidance from industry experts. Experienced professionals can provide valuable advice, share lessons learned and help your scale-up avoid common pitfalls, leading to faster growth and more efficient decision-making.

For example, larger business can help you create a viable plan for growth by conducting a SWOT analysis and finding potential pitfalls or opportunities that you may not see.

The option of becoming a mentor or guide can improve employee motivation and employee retention for both parties. This may be especially true for remote workers – more common in scaled-up businesses that aren’t able to or don’t want to invest in traditional office space – who may be partnered with more experienced employees in the business. You may get a chance to gain knowledge.

Brand association and credibility

Partnering or collaborating with reputable larger businesses can increase the credibility of your scale-up. Connecting with established industry leaders can increase the confidence of potential customers, investors and stakeholders, open doors to new opportunities and accelerate business growth.

It can also boost the image of a big business that promotes knowledge sharing across the industry. Together you can draft a press release with the aim of gaining media coverage of your work. If they’re too big/small for your respective businesses, you can give each other referrals, or offer employees the chance to take another position at a partner business.

Getting Started: Create a Knowledge-Sharing Culture

Before transferring knowledge outside the company, you need to encourage employees to have an internal knowledge-sharing culture. Employees often enjoy their status as subject matter experts, believing that their accumulation of knowledge makes them indispensable.

For many organizations, building a company culture of trust within the business starts with rewarding employees who improve knowledge sharing with other departments. Any associated costs of such a reward can save money in the long term by reducing the risk of organizational knowledge loss when employees leave and eliminating single points of failure for critical information. This is a bigger risk for scale-ups than for organizations with more employees because there are fewer people who know how to complete each process.

How to establish knowledge-sharing relationships

When you are considering a knowledge-sharing relationship, it is important to find a business that is similar to yours with a similar organizational culture. If you are good at sharing information while their business processes make it hard to share knowledge, it will likely be a frustrating relationship.

Whether you find your partner business through networking, through other team members’ former employers or through a direct approach, it is important to agree on what each party can expect from the other.

Consider these elements:

• Clear process documentation: How long will the partnership last and which employees will be involved?

• Key benefits for each party: Do you want to bridge a skills gap to enable employees to do their jobs effectively, or exchange knowledge on potential developments in your industry?

• What knowledge-sharing activities will take place? how often? And will both parties have access to team leaders/executives?

final thoughts

Leveraging the expertise and experiences of established organizations can increase your scale, helping you overcome challenges and achieve lasting success.

Taking the leap can be as simple as asking your network for advice. Once you’re on your way, you’ll wonder why you didn’t pursue knowledge-sharing partnerships sooner.

