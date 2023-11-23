Benefits of joining the rumored BTCS bonus program and holding major altcoins until halving

In investing, staying ahead of market trends and making strategic decisions is paramount for those seeking massive returns.

That said, some people are considering the potential benefits of joining the Bitcoin Spark (BTCS) initial coin offering (ICO) and holding major altcoins until the upcoming halving.

A Closer Look at Holding Altcoins

Selecting the best crypto for investment requires a sensible approach and consideration of several key features.

The best cryptos offer a value proposition that sets them apart from others on the market. A solid development team with a transparent, well-defined roadmap are important indicators of a well-designed project.

Investors should also pay attention to the tokenomics of crypto, looking at factors such as supply and use cases. Community support and engagement are important, as a strong and passionate user base often reflects a project’s potential for growth and sustainability.

Additionally, a focus on real-world applications and partnerships indicates that an altcoin is positioned to solve real problems or enhance existing systems.

Bitcoin Spark (BTCS): Huge Bonus Ahead of Big Launch?

Bitcoin Spark is steadily getting closer to the conclusion of its initial coin offering (ICO). The new project has caused a stir in the crypto market as its launch could lead to an increase of over 800% for investors. BTCS, the network’s native token, started at $1.50 but is currently selling at $3.75 and will launch at $10 if the sale is successful.

Despite the drop in the on-top bonus structure, which started from 20% in Phase 1 to 4% in the current phase, the Bitcoin Spark team has also provided other avenues for ICO investors to acquire additional BTCS tokens. These opportunities also include several bonus events, which are rumored to be taking place extensively ahead of the crypto’s launch.

The BTCS launch comes ahead of the anticipated 2024 crypto bull run, which as experts say has historically led to massive price rallies for low-cap gems. Additionally, with a limited supply of 21 million coins, BTCS represents an interesting opportunity.

The Bitcoin Spark blockchain has a combination of features that result in faster and more cost-effective transaction processing than traditional blockchain networks, making it a more viable option for small and recurring crypto payments. The blockchain is also designed with a layered system that will enable it to support smart contract and decentralized application (dApp) development in both high-level and low-level languages. These factors may attract many users and developers to the network, creating demand for BTCS.

Additionally, Bitcoin Spark introduces decentralized CPU and GPU rental with its unprecedented consensus mechanism, Proof-of-Process (POP). POP will non-linearly reward users for confirming blocks and contributing their processing power to the network. Nonlinear functionality and the network’s massive nodes will allow low-power devices to run the network. To facilitate this, the Bitcoin Spark team has designed a secure, user-friendly and lightweight application compatible with macOS, Linux, Windows, iOS and Android devices. The team will also allow third-party application development by making the network’s repository public.

The power of network validators will then be efficiently rented out to those looking for remote computing resources, requiring payment exclusively in BTCS. Network validators will share 97% of the revenue generated, as well as BTCS and transaction fees received from confirmed blocks.

Additionally, Bitcoin Spark will have small advertising slots in its application and website, which will be maintained by the community and paid for in BTCS. Network participants will receive 50% of the advertising revenue generated and additional incentives for their integral role.

Notably, the Bitcoin Spark ICO has attracted investments of over $5,000,000, highlighting widespread confidence in its potential for success. The Bitcoin Spark team’s commitment to security, demonstrated through measures such as KYC audits, has played a significant role in increasing investor confidence and increasing its appeal.

conclusion

Following experts often brings significant benefits. However, it is important to do your own research before investing.

