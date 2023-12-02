Benefits of ‘Digital Pound’ unclear but government should continue exploring- MP

A group of MPs have said the benefits of the so-called digital pound are still unclear and there must be systems in place to protect cash access and privacy if it is launched.

The Treasury Select Committee said the Bank of England and the Treasury should continue to explore the potential of a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Banks and Treasuries have been considering alternatives to the digital pound for years.

In February they launched a consultation and are currently designing what such a system might look like.

The design phase is expected to last until the middle of the decade and the digital pound could be launched before 2030.

MPs on the committee said the system had “some potential benefits”, including that it could help drive innovation in payments, and help the UK’s global competitiveness.

But he warned that none of these benefits are guaranteed, and pointed to several potential risks if the digital pound were to launch.

However, the extent of these benefits is unclear. Nor is it yet clear whether the digital pound is the only (or best) means of achieving them,” he said in a report published on Saturday.

The report warns that the new currency could be too easily traceable and give authorities access to lots of new data about people.

The report said, “Although the Bank of England and the government say it is not their intention to be able to access users’ data, it is possible that they may try to use such a powerful source of information in the future.” You may be tempted.” Said.

“Protecting against this risk is key to the fundamental design of the digital pound.”

The lawmakers said they were also concerned that private businesses could misuse customer data.

He also warned that the introduction of a digital pound could accelerate the demise of physical cash.

Bank branches have been closing by the hundreds across the UK in recent years, making it harder for people to access cash and banking services.

According to the Atlantic Council think tank, about 130 countries around the world are exploring the potential of CBDCs.

So far, 11 countries have launched a digital currency and 21 countries are operating it.

The committee said: “While there are some potential benefits, their extent is unclear and significant risks and challenges need to be worked out, particularly with respect to privacy and financial stability.

“It is not clear to us at this stage whether the benefits are likely to outweigh these risks.

“Nonetheless, we support the Bank of England and the Treasury to undertake further consultation work on the design of a digital pound so that it can be launched if the benefits are greater and the risks to privacy and financial stability are reduced.”

