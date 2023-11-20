Benefits of coconut flour for weight loss

Losing weight is not only about going to the gym, you also have to take care of what you eat. Making simple changes in your diet like switching from wheat flour to coconut flour for weight loss can help.

The struggle to lose weight feels like a never-ending task. It even feels like we are fighting an unwinnable battle with our own body weight. Excess weight also brings along with it the risk of chronic health issues. But hey, if despite all efforts your weighing has decided not to budge, you must be doing something wrong! Most of us buy into this idea of eating anything we like and indulging in an intensive workout session is enough to burn it out. Let us correct you here- your weight loss has a lot to do with what you feed your body. You don’t need fancy diet plans or a list of ingredients you have never heard of to shed the extra kilos. Sometimes, switching to healthier food options like replacing wheat flour with coconut flour can do wonders. Yes, you heard that right! Coconut flour can aid in your weight loss journey. Let’s understand more about how coconut flour helps you lose weight.

Health Shots got in touch with nutritionist Avni Kaul to understand the weight loss benefits of coconut flour.

What is coconut flour?

Coconut flour comes from drying and grounding coconut flesh.

In the manufacturing process, coconuts are initially cracked open and drained of liquid. The coconut meat is then separated, rinsed, grated, and strained to keep the solids separate from milk. The coconut meat is then separated, rinsed, grated, and strained to separate the solids from milk. The solids are further baked at a very low temperature so that they get dry before they are ground into flour.

The result we get is a white powder that resembles the flour made from grains such as wheat. Also, coconut flour has a mild flavour that feels subdued and a bit drier.

Also Read: Make your weekend breakfast yummy and healthy with this coconut flour pancakes recipe

What are the weight loss benefits of coconut flour?

As per our expert, here are some weight loss benefits of coconut flour.

1. High fiber content

“One of the foremost advantages of incorporating coconut flour into your diet is its high fiber content. Fiber not only promotes a feeling of fullness, reducing overall calorie intake, but it also aids in digestion and helps maintain stable blood sugar levels,” says the expert. This can be particularly beneficial for those looking to manage weight by curbing unnecessary cravings and promoting a sense of satiety.

Also Read: 5 best fiber supplements for weight loss

Select Topics of your interest and let us customize your feed. PERSONALISE NOW

2. Coconut flour is gluten-free

Coconut flour is also a gluten-free option, making it suitable for individuals with gluten sensitivities. By opting for gluten-free alternatives, one can potentially reduce inflammation and digestive discomfort, contributing to an overall sense of well-being during the weight loss journey.

3. Contains healthy fats

Furthermore, coconut flour possesses a unique combination of healthy fats, specifically, medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). These fats are known to be metabolised differently in the body, potentially enhancing the calorie-burning process, explains Kaul. Additionally, MCTs may provide a quick and efficient energy source, promoting an active lifestyle conducive to weight management.

Also Read: Eating more fats can help you burn fat. Don’t believe us?

What are the side effects of coconut flour?

While there are several health benefits of including coconut flour in your diet, it is essential to be aware of the potential side effects of coconut flour. The nutritionist says that some people may may experience digestive issues such as bloating or gas when consuming coconut flour, especially if introduced abruptly into the diet. It’s advisable to start with small quantities and gradually increase intake to allow the digestive system to adjust.

Takeaway

Coconut flour stands out as a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can aid in weight loss efforts. Its fiber-rich composition, gluten-free nature, and unique healthy fats make it a valuable addition to a balanced and mindful eating plan. As with any dietary change, it’s recommended to consult with a healthcare professional or nutritionist to ensure that coconut flour aligns with individual health goals and dietary needs.