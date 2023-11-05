Benefit claimants are subject to bank account checks under fraud prevention

Banks will now be required to conduct monthly or even weekly data checks to detect red flags indicating “risk” of fraud

Benefit claimants will have to check their bank accounts every month to make sure they are not lying about their savings under the new post-Covid fraud crackdown scheme.

The change to the law is set to be unveiled in the Autumn Statement, with government estimates indicating it could save taxpayers £500 million in the first five years.

The campaign marks the government’s latest effort to reduce the number of people on out-of-work benefits, which has risen to 5.4 million since the pandemic.

Under current rules, if the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) suspects that fraud is being committed, they must personally request the benefit claimant’s bank account details.

But under the new system, banks will be required to conduct monthly or weekly data checks to detect red flags indicating “risk” of fraud and hand over the information to authorities.

People are not allowed to claim Universal Credit if they have more than £16,000 in savings, so a claimant’s bank account that suggests otherwise could raise red flags.

An account that regularly transfers money overseas may also indicate fraud.

‘To root out fraud’

The Work and Pensions Secretary, Mel Stride, has made “rooting out fraud” in the benefits system one of her priorities since taking up the role last autumn.

A government source said: “Every pound stolen by fraudsters could be spent on our public services or those most in need.

“Mel believes it is deeply wrong that benefit providers are not following the rules and is committed to delivering fairness to taxpayers.”

The existing system is believed to be too ad-hoc, with the department having to approach banks with suspicions of wrongdoing before they can carry out a check.

The proposed new approach puts the onus on banks and other financial institutions to scan relevant data and alert authorities.

It comes as Tuesday’s King’s Speech will reveal which pieces of legislation Rishi Sunak has decided to prioritize in the final Parliament before the next general election, which should be held by January 2025.

A new law mandating annual oil and gas licensing, strict rules on tents used by the homeless and steps to prevent “fraudulent” airline charges are expected to be introduced.

Preparing for Autumn Statement

But already the Treasury is working on planning an autumn statement on 22 November, which will potentially be the last major financial statement before the general election.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, is facing fresh calls for tax cuts after analysis from the Resolution Foundation suggests the Treasury has twice as much money as expected in “fiscal headroom”.

With widespread concern in the government over rising claims for out-of-work benefits in recent years, welfare reform is expected to feature prominently in the autumn statement.

Ministers are working on a different approach to tighten work capacity assessment criteria and issue sick notes, with sick people being given leave from work, which has also increased significantly since Covid .

This autumn, the number of people claiming out-of-work benefits reached 5.4 million. It increased during the pandemic and nationwide lockdown, but has not yet declined significantly since restrictions were eased.

The amount people on Universal Credit receive each month varies depending on individual circumstances. A single person under 25 gets £292, but people with children could get more than double that.

DWP estimates show £900 million a year are being falsely claimed – Benjamin John/ Alamy

In recent years, around 11,000 cases of benefit fraud have been detected annually by the DWP, but there is concern among some in the department that more people are not being caught.

The DWP estimates that £900 million per year is being falsely claimed by people who should not get Universal Credit because they have savings of more than £16,000.

The proposals could lead to criticism that the personal rights of benefit claimants are being infringed, with banks looking into the specifics of accounts without notifying the individual.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com