Beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana got keys of houses in Kanpur. Kanpur News - Times of India



Kanpur: Beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana and PM Swanidhi Yojana received keys of their houses and checks of financial assistance at the ‘Vikasit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ function organized at Maharishi Valmiki Park in the presence of MPs, MLAs, Mayor and officials on Monday.

MPs Satyadev Pachauri and Devendra Singh Bhole, Mayor Pramila Pandey, Saroj Kuril, Neelima Katiyar, Joint Secretary Environment Forest and Climate Change Satyajit Mishra, Chief Development Officer Sudhir Kumar and other officials were present in the ceremony. The officials gave information about various schemes of the government and handed over the keys of PM Awas (Urban) to the beneficiaries Anita, Sonu Rajput, Ankita Sonkar and Vineeta Sonkar, Deepak Sonkar and Shakti Kumar, who will get Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively under the PM Swanidhi scheme. Got the cheque. Under this scheme, Sunil Lalwani, Avinash Srivastava, Shiv Pyare Gupta, Anita, Guddi, Gaurav Kumar and others received QR codes and other documents.

After this the visitors visited various stalls set up by different departments. news network

Source: timesofindia.indiatimes.com