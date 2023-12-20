BendDAO announces integration with Bitcoin ecosystem for NFT lending and borrowing

Decentralized non-fungible token (NFT) lending and borrowing protocol – BendDAO – is all set to embrace the Bitcoin ecosystem. In a Discord post, BendDAO said it will provide Bitcoin NFT lending business and support WBTC liquidity pools as loanable assets.

The platform is actively exploring ways to facilitate seamless interactions between BTC NFTs and its platform, considering options such as third-party cross-chain bridges and cross-chain bridges using multi-signature wallets . going. Is.

BendDAO will adopt the Bitcoin ecosystem

officer Announcement Hill, who is listed as a main contributor on the BendDAO Discord, said,

“It is time to embrace the BTC ecosystem by proposing a solution that will allow seamless interactions between BTC NFTs and BendDAO, and support the WBTC liquidity pool as a borrowable asset.”

The Third-Party Bridge Protocol proposal involves leveraging existing third-party bridge protocols to connect Bitcoin NFTs from the Bitcoin network with BendDAO on the Ethereum network. In this solution, users supply Bitcoin NFTs to a third-party bridge, which creates a 1:1 mapped ERC721 token for the user. Users deposit these ERC721 tokens into BendDAO to borrow ETH, USDT, or wBTC.

Such a system would have quick integration with proven infrastructure with established security protocols as well as the possibility of immediate deployment.

Multi-Signature Wallet Bridge is another solution that BendDAO is exploring, which takes advantage of the multi-signature wallet system acting as an intermediary between the Bitcoin and Ethereum networks. In this case, BendDAO will retain more control over the bridging process. Another benefit is better security through multi-signature verification.

fear of bank run

Last year, BendDAO found itself embroiled in financial trouble along with several other projects with a debt amount of around 15,000 ETH.

In response to this challenge, the team behind the project prepared a proposal aimed at restoring trust among ETH depositors. The proposal included short-term adjustments to various parameters such as liquidation limits and auction periods, along with amendments to the Internet base rate and user interface enhancements.

Despite the setback, BendDAO unveiled its strategic plan last month. The roadmap outlines completing the development and extensive upgrades of the V2 product prototype in Q4 2023, the launch of a beta version in Q1 2024 to gather user feedback, and the launch of the official V2 version with new functionalities and features in Q2 2024. Involved. Better user experience.

Additionally, in Q3 2024, BendDAO aims to update V2 tokenomics and implement on-chain governance to encourage community participation in decision-making processes.

Source: cryptopotato.com

