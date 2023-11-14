Benchmark diesel prices fall, futures rise; some physical markets strong

Retail diesel prices, as measured by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration, are now down about 34 cents a gallon over the past eight weeks.

The DOE/EIA price for Monday fell 7.2 cents to $4.294 a gallon. With that decline, the price is at its lowest level since falling to $4.239 a gallon on August 7. The most recent high price was $4.633 on September 18.

The price used as the basis for most fuel surcharges has fallen in seven of the past eight weeks.

Diesel prices on the CME commodity exchange, as well as crude oil and gasoline prices, have been falling sharply in recent weeks, although they have risen in the past few days. Ultra low sulfur diesel on the CME recently recorded a settlement high of $3.2117 per gallon on October 13. As of last Thursday, settlement came in at $2.7191 a gallon, a decline of 49.26 cents.

But on Monday, ULSD rose 3.51% to $2.8393 a gallon on the CME. Combined with Friday’s rise, it brought ULSD futures up more than 12 cents a gallon in two days.

During the last few days of sustained decline, wholesale prices as measured by the ULSDR.USA data series at Sonar fell by about 70 cents a gallon, significantly more than the nearly 50 cent price decline on the CME. Those two prices – wholesale and futures – generally track movements with a relatively high degree of correlation.

Prices at the rack, the industry term for the wholesale delivery point, are affected not only by ULSD price fluctuations on the CME, but also by changes in those physical markets.

These markets trade for physical barrels either on pipelines or on barges. Their price is traded as the difference to the CME ULSD price.

Until a week or two ago, many of those physical market differences were trending weak. The real-world impact of this can be seen in the sharp decline in wholesale prices compared to futures prices.

But in the last few days, there has been a definite upward trend. Those increases, in addition to the surge in futures prices over the past few days, would be expected to lead to another uptick in wholesale prices in some geographic markets, reversing recent trends.

Barrels on the Buckeye pipeline system that run from the Midwest to the East Coast traded at a 17.5 percent premium to the CME on Monday, according to DTN Energy. As recently as November 2, that spread was negative 19 cents.

A similar change occurred in Chicago, where a difference of 17.5 cents on Monday contrasted with negative 19 cents per gallon on November 2.

In the heavily traded Gulf Coast market, signs of tightness have been more limited. The difference on Monday was negative 13.5 cents a gallon; On October 23 it was plus 12.5 cents. But on the West Coast, the difference from last week has been between 23.5 and 30.5 cents a gallon, according to DTN. It closed “flat” in October, with no difference between the two prices.

At the core of the volatility over the past month has been bearish market sentiment regarding both supply and demand.

The trend pointing to a downturn on the supply side sees an increase in crude oil flows from several countries in the OPEC+ group, an increase in barrels that is not going to happen given the group’s agreement to limit output from April. That’s also based on more oil than many other non-OPEC countries, such as the US – which is up about 1 million barrels per day since the end of July – as well as Guyana and Brazil.

On the other side of that recession coin, worldwide demand is expected to be weak.

But that sentiment took a blow on Monday when OPEC released its monthly forecast of oil demand and supply.

While OPEC’s own supply estimates in October differed slightly from third-party sources such as S&P Global Commodity Insights, it was the demand numbers that caught the market’s attention, pushing crude and diesel prices higher.

OPEC’s report, seen as a market catalyst on Tuesday, increased estimated global demand for petroleum this year by 2.46 million barrels per day. That was a small increase of just 20,000 barrels from a month earlier, but the expected increase came amid a market where slowing demand was becoming almost a consensus, adding to the impact.

OPEC also projected that its forecast growth in 2024 would remain unchanged at 2.25 million barrels per day and projected on non-OPEC supply growth that remained sluggish, even with the market closing in 2023 in various countries. is reacting to the increase in production.

In response, the price of global crude benchmark Brent closed at $82.52 a barrel on Monday. It was up 1.34% on the day, leaving Brent just $3 a barrel higher than last Wednesday’s settlement.

Source: www.freightwaves.com