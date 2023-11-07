Benchmark diesel price falls for the fourth time in 5 weeks

The benchmark diesel price has declined four times in the last five weeks. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Retail diesel prices continued to fall last week, mirroring earlier declines in wholesale and futures prices, although those markets have seen some stability recently.

The weekly average retail diesel price published by the Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration fell 8.8 cents on Monday to $4.366 a gallon. This is the fourth week in the last five that the benchmark price used for most fuel surcharges has fallen.

The downward moves remain close to gains of more than 10 cents per gallon from two weeks ago. The net result of the changes over the past five weeks is that the DOE/EIA price has decreased by 22.7 cents since October 2. The price is now at its lowest level since August 7.

Prices are falling in response to significant changes in the future and wholesale prices in mid-October. From a high settlement of $3.2117 per gallon for Ultra Low Sulfur Diesel (ULSD) on the CME Commodity Exchange on October 13, ULSD then began a decline that ultimately took it to settlement below $3 per gallon on October 30.

Since then, ULSD has settled above $3 a gallon only one day – Thursday – while the past two trading days have seen settlements below that.

The stability in the market can also be seen in the fact that Monday’s settlement of $2.9524 per gallon was only 1.4 cents lower than the settlement on October 30, indicating that there were relatively large changes in retail prices in this week’s benchmark price. Have been seen. Reacting to moves from two weeks ago, which is a traditional lag time.

There has been no significant news to boost oil markets this past week other than the lack of Israel-Hamas conflict in major oil producing regions like Iran. That relative stability is being seen by analysts as the primary reason why the price of the world’s benchmark Brent crude fell to $84.89 a barrel on Friday, from a peak of $92.38 a barrel following the Hamas invasion on October 19. is below.

Along with the decline in the direct price of crude oil, the narrowing of the forward curve is also notable. That curve – the price of crude oil or delivery of products according to the calendar – is viewed as an indicator of inventory levels.

If inventory is tight, the next month’s price is the most expensive on the curve, a market structure known as backwardation. The tighter the inventory, the faster the lag.

As recently as October 20, Brent had a 12-month low of around $9 a barrel – a historically high level. But after Monday’s settlement, it dropped to $4.47 a barrel, a clear sign that the market is less concerned about supply. obstacle.

This contraction has also occurred in the ULSD market, although not as dramatically. As recently as Oct. 17, the 12-month spread on ULSD was around 90 cents a gallon, but over the past two trading days it has hovered between 71 and 72 cents a gallon.

This is happening even as the most visible inventory data – the EIA’s weekly report – continues to show tight stocks.

One of the most basic measures of inventory levels reported by EIA is days cover. It is calculated by taking an estimate of inventory and dividing it by average daily consumption. While EIA does not produce a one-day cover figure for ULSD, it does so for distillates, and about 90% of that pool is ULSD.

Days cover for distillate stood at 28.1 days in the latest report for the week ending October 27. It was the second consecutive week at that level, and the lowest level since May. The number was above 30 days from mid-June to September before slipping below 30 in the week ending October 6.

Inventory levels were expected to be strong during that period as the refinery maintenance season kicked into high gear. But maintenance is typically completed by early to mid-November, increasing the likelihood that the average U.S. refinery utilization rate of 85.4% reported in the week ending Oct. 27 will begin to rise as the market heads into winter. Will increase.

