by Stefano Rebaudo

Dec 8 (Reuters) – The euro zone’s benchmark 10-year Bund yield was on track to post its biggest biweekly decline since mid-March as currency markets weighed on future prospects amid weak economic data and less dovish comments from policymakers. The European Central Bank had bet on a rate cut. ,

In mid-March, the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) caused bond yields to fall, causing investors to turn to safe-haven assets.

Currency markets were forecasting a European Central Bank rate cut of about 90 bps in 2024 before US Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on November 28 approved a possible rate cut in a few months.

The next day they raised their bets by 110 bps as data showed German inflation fell to a weaker-than-expected 2.3%.

Market bets rose 150 bps on Wednesday due to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, European Central Bank rate setters Francois Villeroy de Galhau and Isabel Schnabel, as well as weak economic data.

The December 2024 ECB euro short-term rate forward was at 2.49%, meaning the market expected a 141 bps rate cut.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 2.21% on Friday. It hit 2.166% a day earlier, its lowest level since April 6. It was also on track to end the past two weeks with a 44 bps decline, the largest since mid-March.

Investors are awaiting US data at the end of the session, which could give further clues about the Fed policy path, while Japan’s 10-year government bond yield hit a three-week high on rising speculation that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) will end its negative interest. Rate Policy Prompt.

“Our economists are expecting a modest increase in (US) payrolls, which argues for continued consolidation (of euro zone bonds after the recent rally),” said Michael Lister, head of rates strategy at Commerzbank.

Japanese investors are big holders of foreign bonds, and some analysts have said a sharp rise in domestic yields could drive money back into Japan and out of global assets.

Italy’s 10-year sovereign bond yields, the benchmark for the euro zone’s periphery, rose 2.5 bps to 3.97%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields – a gauge of the premium investors place on bonds over safe-haven bunds. of highly indebted countries – was stable at 175 bps.

Investors will be closely watching the negotiations on new EU fiscal rules – the Stability and Growth Pact (SGP), as if investors are already nervous about debt sustainability and higher rates, peripheral spreads may tighten post-pandemic. The flexibility of may be in danger. Budget rules.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Thursday pressed Germany to reach a deal on revising the SGP, saying Paris had already gone too far in Berlin’s direction.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Angus MacSwan ;))

Source