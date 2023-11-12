Ben scored 27 points, the Grizzlies survived the Clippers’ fourth quarter charge and won their second, 105-101

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Desmond Benn scored 27 points and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-101 on Sunday to win for the second time this season.

Memphis improved to 2-8 while waiting for All-Star guard Ja Morant to return from a 25-game suspension next month. The victory of both has come on the road.

Luke Kennard hit four 3-pointers and scored 13 points off the bench against his old team. Memphis made 13 3-pointers, while the Clippers made seven of their 12 in the fourth.

Paul George scored 26 points, Norman Powell added 20 and Russell Westbrook had 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists on his 35th birthday, but the Clippers lost their fifth straight and lost at home for the first time in four games.

James Harden had 11 points. He came off the bench to hit the tying 3-pointer with 1:33 left but missed another in the final seconds. The Clippers have not won four games since joining the team this month.

The Grizzlies trailed 33-26 in the fourth but led by making 6 of 8 free throws in the final minutes.

The Grizzlies scored seven consecutive points to open the third place, leading the Clippers to fall by 14 points. Los Angeles could not score a single run and trailed 79–68 in the fourth.

George dominated with a 20-3 run early in the second quarter. He scored 12 points, including six in a row, and Terrence Mann hit a 3-pointer to give the Clippers a 39–36 lead, his first of the game.

This did not last long.

Memphis closed on a 16–6 run and led 52–45 at the break.

The Grizzlies set the tone from the start, making seven 3-pointers to take a 13-point lead in the first quarter, when the Clippers were never able to take the lead after committing three turnovers in the opening minutes.

Grizzlies: Stay in town to play the Lakers on Tuesday night for their second game of the in-season tournament.

Clippers: Visit the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night for their second game of the in-season tournament.

