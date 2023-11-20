LONDON (AP) — Ben Dunne, an Irish business tycoon who survived kidnapping by the IRA and later orchestrated a scandal that shook the cozy world of Irish politics, has died. He was 74 years old.

Dunn’s son Robert confirmed his death to news website Extra.ie. Irish media reported that the elder Dunn died of a heart attack during a visit to Dubai on Saturday. Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the sudden death of an Irish national in Dubai and is providing consular assistance.

The Cork-born retail baron’s name was one of the most ubiquitous in Ireland thanks to the supermarket chain Dunne’s Stores and the Ben Dunne Gyms fitness centre, founded by his father.

In 1981, masked gunmen from the Irish Republican Army kidnapped Dunn as he was on his way to open a store in Northern Ireland. He was released a week later, reportedly after paying a ransom.

In 1992, he was arrested in Florida for threatening to jump from a 17th-floor hotel balcony in Orlando and for possession of cocaine.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

His sister took over the family business and launched an accounting review, which revealed details of Dunn’s payments totaling millions of dollars to politicians, including former Prime Minister Charles Haughey. These revelations sparked a major scandal and prompted a huge state investigation into the scale of under-the-table lobbying in Irish politics.

The current Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, said Dunne “truly was larger than life.”

“He lived a less than normal life and in turn he made some mistakes in life,” Varadkar said. “The best people do this. He never allowed that to defeat him or hold him back. “He touched the lives of thousands of people who will mourn his loss.”

Dunn’s son Robert said: “Overall, in the final analysis, he was a good and decent man.”

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Dunn is survived by his wife, Mary, and their four children.

Source: www.bing.com