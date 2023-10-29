Ben Armstrong Net Worth 2023: How Rich is Bitboy Crypto? , coincodex

Ben Armstrong, better known by his online persona BitBoyCrypto, has an estimated net worth of between $8 million and $30 million. He rose to fame as one of the most influential personalities in the cryptocurrency sector. With over 1.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel BitBoyCrypto, Armstrong has established himself as a leading voice for retail crypto investors. But how much is the controversial crypto influencer really worth? Let’s take a closer look at Ben Armstrong’s net worth in 2023.

Full Name benjamin armstrong net worth $8 million – $30 million age 41 Date of birth 27 October 1982 birth place Los Angeles, CA, United States profession YouTube Influencer, Podcaster, Crypto Enthusiast. nationality American marital status married

Who is Ben Armstrong?

Ben Armstrong, better known as BitBoy, Source: Pinterest

ben armstrong is an American cryptocurrency expert and investor best known for his YouTube channel BitBoyCrypto, a channel that provides news, analysis, and investment advice on crypto to over 1.5 million subscribers.

The crypto influencer was born on October 27, 1982, in Los Angeles, California, and attended Toccoa Falls College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in 2012 after starting in 2009.

Armstrong’s journey into the crypto world began in 2012 after using Bitcoin to pay for software for his ticket resale business. He invested $5,000 in Bitcoin in 2012 through a company called BitInstant. Unfortunately, Armstrong lost his investment when Mt. Gox, the leading Bitcoin exchange at the time, was hacked.

After watching Bitcoin’s price rise drastically in 2013, Armstrong realized the crypto’s potential and began learning as much as he could.

In 2018, he launched his YouTube channel, BitBoyCrypto, with the goal of educating others about cryptocurrency investing.

The channel quickly gained popularity and gained hundreds of thousands of subscribers. Armstrong uses his platform to share news and analysis on cryptocurrencies, interview industry leaders, and make bold price predictions.

To date, Bitbuy Crypto has over 1.5 million subscribers, making it one of the largest cryptocurrency channels on YouTube.

Education Toccoa Falls College (bachelor’s degree) Hobby playing guitar, cycling Height 5’8″ (172 cm) weight 75 kg (165 lb) Zodiac sign Aquarius

What is Ben Armstrong’s net worth in 2023?

While Armstrong has not publicly disclosed his net worth, various estimates place BitBoy’s net worth between $8 million to $30 million.

In 2022, data company DataWallet estimated Armstrong’s net worth to exceed $10 million. However, other sources believe this estimate is much lower.

Finance website MoneyMade claims Armstrong’s actual net worth is around $30 million, three times DataWallet’s estimate.

Most of Armstrong’s wealth came from YouTube advertising revenue, affiliate marketing, merchandise, and endorsement deals.

Their BitBoy Crypto merchandise store offers t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and other accessories that fans can purchase to show their support.

Additionally, Armstrong monetizes his website and podcast with affiliate links. If fans sign up for the crypto platform using his referral link, Armstrong gets a kickback.

As one of the top crypto influencers, Armstrong likely charges a premium for promoting projects on his channel. Some estimates suggest that he earns between $50,000 and $100,000 for a promotional video.

The crypto influencer also generates income from his podcast, merchandise sales, and other business ventures under his HIT network. However, the value of their assets is subject to crypto market volatility.

Controversies and scandals

Despite being widely successful, Armstrong’s career has been full of controversy, as he faced allegations of shilling scam projects and stealing content from other YouTubers for personal gain.

In 2022, blockchain analyst ZachXBT published evidence that Armstrong promoted several ICO and NFT projects that failed and lost more than 75% of their value. Many believe that Armstrong knew these projects were scams, but promoted them nonetheless through paid sponsorships.

Additionally, Armstrong was accused of being involved in plagiarism scandals. In 2021, he was accused of stealing content from other crypto YouTubers and passing it off as his own. His videos were also criticized for providing little original analysis or insight.

These scandals have led some to call Armstrong a “scammer” who manipulates his audience for personal gain. However, Armstrong has denied these claims and sued critics for defamation.

Result with Bitbuy Crypto

In August 2022, Hit Network, the company founded by Armstrong, shocked the crypto sector after announcing it was severing ties with him.

Hit Network CEO Timothy “TJ” Shade said that Armstrong was removed from BitBoy Crypto due to “substance abuse” issues and “emotional, physical and financial harm” to employees.

However, Armstrong responded by claiming that he was the victim of “mutiny” and that the hit network was of no use without him.

The results caused shock waves in the crypto sector and led to much speculation. But even without BitBoy Crypto, Armstrong’s personal brand and following remain strong in the crypto community.

Estimated net worth after BitBoy split

Although Armstrong is no longer associated with his popular brand, he is still likely to be worth crores.

Most estimates still place Armstrong’s net worth in the range of $10 million, even after the loss of BitBoy Crypto.

However, unless he is able to quickly rebuild his empire, his net worth is likely to decline over the next year. But thanks to his early crypto investments and YouTube success, Armstrong has already amassed a small fortune.

Additionally, his new YouTube channel gained over 50,000 subscribers within days of launching. And his lucrative deals to promote crypto projects will almost certainly continue, but this time, under his own personal brand instead of Bitbuy.

final thoughts

Ben Armstrong’s rise to crypto fame and wealth has been filled with both smart moves and scams. While the actual scale of his net worth is debated, most agree that the controversial influencer is worth millions.

But Armstrong’s downfall with BitBoy Crypto and a series of controversies has put his continued success in doubt. Only time will tell if Armstrong can bounce back and regain his stature as one of the most influential voices in crypto.

Source: coincodex.com