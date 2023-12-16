Dec. 15—BEMIDJI—Leach Lake Financial Services, Greater Bemidji and the Northwest Minnesota Foundation recently received funding from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Small Business Assistance Partnership.

DEED will award more than $12.5 million to nonprofit organizations, institutions of higher education, community development financial institutions and community development corporations during this round of grants, a release said.

Leech Lake Financial Services, Greater Bemidji, Northwest Minnesota Foundation and other awarded grantees will use this funding to provide micro business development services to entrepreneurs and small business owners, with a specific focus on assisting individuals from underserved populations and geographic areas .

“Nearly three-quarters of total grant recipients are focused on supporting Black, Indigenous and people of color business owners and entrepreneurs,” the release said. “The grants support the start-up, growth and success of Minnesota entrepreneurs and small businesses through the delivery of high-quality free or low-cost professional business development, education, subject matter expertise and technical assistance services.”

These projects are projected to serve approximately 36,000 Minnesota small businesses and entrepreneurs by October 31, 2025. The $12.5 million state funding is matched by $21.8 million from local, private and federal sources.

Of the $794,737 awarded in local funding, $329,737 was awarded to Leech Lake Financial Services of Cass Lake, $305,000 to Greater Bemidji and $160,000 to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation.

The selection process focused on proposals that matched the themes of equity, innovation and community vibrancy. The release said successful recipients have demonstrated a clear plan to provide high-quality, culturally relevant services that will contribute to job growth, economic success, and prosperity of communities in the state of Minnesota.

Leech Lake Financial Services, Greater Bemidji and the Northwest Minnesota Foundation are just three of the 41 organizations across the state receiving funding through this round of grants. More information can be found here

Small Business Assistance Partnership Program on DEED’s website.

