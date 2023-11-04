'Below Deck' Captain Jason Gives Update on Lala Kent and Ashley Darby Hookup Potential (Exclusive)

BravoCon’s hottest commodity is Captain Jason Chambers, the star below deck below below, He may not be able to make connections of his own, but he’s still the most sought-after guy in Las Vegas this weekend — and he even has a few Bravo crushes of his own.

real housewives of potomac star Ashley Darby has already said that she wants to have a relationship with him, and he has publicly stated that he would like to meet vanderpump rules‘Lala Kent. summer house Star Lindsay Hubbard is so tired of everyone sharing her Captain Jason crush that she claims she’s already over it. “Everyone is saying Captain Jason, so now I’m bored,” she told The Messenger. “Now I don’t even want to meet him.” Sure, Lindsey.

So what are Captain Jason’s thoughts on all the crushing and his BravoCon prospects? First, he shared that he and Ashley met last year, and they “keep in touch.”

“She’s had a baby, we talk,” the single father told The Messenger. “Most of the people I connect with have a family, and that’s the basis of communication at the moment.”

“He’s like, do you have a kid? I have a kid too, let’s talk,” said chief stew Ayesha Scott, who has been very encouraging of her boss’ potential dating life.

Jason also confirmed that he and Lala connected and “had a great conversation.”

He said, “I feel like I know her a little bit,” and admitted that she also has a young child, and yes, she’s “at that age” where she likes being a single mom. He and Lala have not yet reached the exchange of numbers, but when asked if he expects it, he said, “I expect everything.”

Captain Jason also won’t commit to a date or hookup just yet, since BravoCon is barely half over. “It’s the second day!” He said about the idea of ​​a date. “I still have 36 hours left, so…”

It can’t be easy being so popular, so hopefully Jason is keeping all options open. Who knows what might happen before BravoCon kicks off on Sunday?

below deck below below Its second season ended in September, but Bravo announced Friday that a third season is in the works.

Source: themessenger.com