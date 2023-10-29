Beloved Loose Burger serves burgers, fries, memories for the last time in 65 years

A Sacramento landmark is turning off the lights and grill, at least for now. Loose Burgers has been a mainstay in the Northern Highlands for 65 years. But now it may just be a thing of the past as the owners are closing the famous burger joint. “It’s a messy burger, but it’s worth it,” said Harold Shiffen. Shifan and other burger lovers said it’s also worth standing in line for hours to place the last order. Saturday was the last day of Lu’s business. “The burgers are great,” Joe Jimenez said. Jimenez said, “When you grow up on them, they’re different than any other place I’ve ever been.” Loose Burgers first opened in seven locations in 1958. “I worked here from ’71 to ’75 or so. It’s the only Lou’s Burgers left in Sacramento and this location is a must-see for Highlands High School students and proud alumni. Lorraine Shepard said, “It “Having a place to come for school lunch with your girlfriends, it was a gift.” , Class of ’67. Shepard and other alumni proudly wore their letter sweaters while meeting with friends. The beach reunion took place. “We’re just serving burgers here,” said Lila Kitchen. “We didn’t know the community cared.” Kitchen, yes, this burger joint is the family’s last name, and her husband Robbie Kitchen Picked up the spatula 14 years ago, following in the family tradition of serving burgers and shakes. But as the rent increased, Kitchens said it was time to close. Kitchens said, “I can’t afford these prices Will bow out because I won’t charge them more to line my pockets.” While the kitchens will miss cooking grilled patties and fries, what they’ll miss more is serving up memories. Someone posted on Facebook this morning, ‘They don’t come here for the food, they come here for the memories that are real,’” he said. Shepard, 75, said she first ate a loose burger when she was 10 years old. “I had to come on the last day, so I’ve been here 65 years,” Shepard said. The family said they doubled the number of burgers they usually serve Saturday and ate 350 dozen hamburger buns. The family also said that if they found another place they could buy, they could start it again.

A Sacramento landmark is turning off the lights and grill, at least for now.

Loose Burgers has been a mainstay in the Northern Highlands for 65 years.

But now it will just remain a part of people’s memories as the owners are closing down the popular burger joint.

Harold Shiffen said, “It’s a messy burger, but it’s worth it.”

Schiffen and other burger lovers said it was worth standing in line for hours to place the last order.

Saturday was Lu’s last day in business.

“The burgers are great,” Joe Jimenez said. “When you grew up among them, they were different than any other place I had ever been.”

Loose Burgers first opened seven locations in 1958.

“I worked here from ’71 to ’75 or thereabouts,” Jimenez said.

This is the only Lou’s Burgers left in Sacramento and is a must-see for Highlands High School students and proud alumni.

“This was the place to bring your date [or] Come to school lunch with your friends, it was a joy,” said Lorraine Shepard, Class of ’67.

Sheppard and other alumni proudly wore their letter sweaters when meeting with friends. A reunion took place amid the crowd.

“We’re just serving burgers here,” Leela’s Kitchen said. “We didn’t know the community cared.”

Kitchens, yes, that burger joint is the family’s last name, and her husband Robbie Kitchens picked up the spatula 14 years ago, following the family tradition of serving burgers and shakes.

But with the rent increasing, Kitchen said it was time to close the kitchen.

“I will not bow to these prices because I will not charge more to line my pockets,” Kitchen said.

While kitchens will miss cooking grilled patties and fries, what they will miss more are serving memories.

“Someone posted on Facebook this morning, ‘They don’t come here for the food, they come here for the memories that are real,’” he said.

Shepard, 75, said she first ate a loose burger when she was 10 years old.

“I had to come in on the last day, so I’ve been here 65 years,” Shepard said.

The family said they doubled the number of burgers they typically serve on Saturdays and made 350 dozen hamburger buns.

The family also said that if they find another place that they can afford, they can start working again.

Source: www.kcra.com