Belly pooches are in – the rise of TikTok viral beauty trends eschewing traditional beauty standards

This spans everything from so-called feral girl make-up looks – a trend that has racked up over 380 million views since going viral on social media platform TikTok this summer – to purposefully highlighting features that go against typical Western beauty standards.

According to Chua, people are beginning to embrace the trend on a more widespread level.

This approach to fashion and beauty, the opposite of what is seen as traditionally “pretty”, has struck a chord with a growing number of social media users, making things like toned bodies and soft, glam make-up seem restrictive and conformist.

Make-up and fashion have taken a surreal and wildly fanciful turn in 2023 – think Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía’s red vampire fangs on Instagram – and Gen Z cannot get enough of it.

Examples of the latter include “accentuating their cherubic cheeks [for a result that’s the] opposite of the popular buccal fat removal surgery ”, while others are opting for special-effects-costume make-up that feeds into a more rebellious look.

Make-up artist Lisa Michalik is one of the pioneers of this alien-like aesthetic. Her work with teeth grilles and dental prosthetics has helped the look cross over into the mainstream – take her rabbit teeth collections for the Parisian store Snowbunny, which saw models sporting bejewelled buck front teeth .

Then there is TikTok make-up artist Kesho Kage, who dedicates her page to creating otherworldly looks that take beauty influencing beyond the generic GRWM (get ready with me) videos on social media.

While Chua acknowledges that there will most probably always be a baseline beauty standard that people adhere to , the future of beauty is becoming more open to interpretation. In other words, beauty will become more inclusive to aesthetics that do not fit a staunchly Eurocentric mould.

TikTok make-up artist Kesho Kage dedicates her page to creating otherworldly looks. Photo: Instagram/@keshokagemk

Indeed, when Australian designer and self-proclaimed “body morphing b****” Michaela Stark was chosen by Victoria’s Secret to create costumes for the lingerie retailer’s comeback tour, the collaboration celebrated bellies and bulging flesh – an abrupt departure from the brand’s decades-long focus on washboard stomachs and lithe, gym-toned limbs.

The move signals a radical change in how the female form is being presented in the media.

“There [is] a niche crowd of body morphing artists, like Stark , who are deliberately enhancing into mesmerising works of art areas of the body that have traditionally been hidden, or challenging how particular parts such as the breasts, hips, arms, thighs and belly bulges have been perceived, which could inspire more to embrace these features,” says Chua.

The rise of body morphing and the use of prosthetics in make-up shows just how much further Gen Z are willing to play with their appearance and blur the lines between reality and their virtual presence.

With apps now available to alter your appearance in seconds , whether it be to slim your nose and plump up your lips or to transform yourself into a strange and wonderful, supernatural-looking character, the latter seems the lesser of two evils, and more likely to promote a healthier creative outlet for self-expression.

Australian designer Michaela Stark was chosen by Victoria’s Secret to create costumes for its comeback tour. Photo: Instagram/@Michaela Stark

According to Chua, AI filters tend to lean into fantastical and fictional scenarios – for example, animated worlds from films and manga. “There’s something quite speculative, fun and even social about this that leans into Gen Z’s love for telling the world who they are – with their make-up,” she says.

While it is too early to say that body-morphing clothing and cosmetic prosthetics have broad appeal, commercial make-up brands such as NYX and Sunset Makeup have already started to make body paints and coloured foundations part of their permanent collections.

Professional make-up labels such as Kryolan have also seen an increased demand for their special-effects products, from eyebrow plastic to fake blood and moulding wax.

This, in addition to Stark’s collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, points to a coming shift in what is considered beautiful – and, more importantly, who gets to decide it.