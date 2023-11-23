Belly Fat, Be Gone! Try This DIY Tulsi-Ginger Detox Drink To Lose Extra Kilos

We’ve all tried shedding a few kilos at some point in life, experimenting with various tips and tricks. While some hacks have worked wonders, others turned out to be fad diets with no positive results. However, one weight loss regimen that consistently impresses is detox water. A quick Google search will yield a list of detox water recipes using common herbs and spices found in your kitchen. What fascinates us the most are the benefits offered by each of these drink concoctions. In this article, we’ll share a recipe featuring Tulsi, ginger, and honey that may help you bid adieu to your love handles. Let’s dive in.

How Tulsi (Basil) Aids In Losing Belly Fat:

According to the book ‘Healing Foods’ by DK Publishing House, Tulsi contains an essential oil called eugenol, known for its anti-inflammatory effects on joints and the digestive tract. Additionally, the herb serves as a mild diuretic and is rich in healthy antioxidants, protecting the body from free radical damage.

Dr Shikha Sharma, in her book ‘101 Weight Loss Tips,’ suggests, “Consuming five to six Tulsi leaves with water in the morning could help detoxify the body and boost metabolism.” This, in turn, facilitates the body in burning calories and naturally eliminating toxins.

Photo Credit: iStock

How Ginger Supports Weight Loss:

Ginger contains a compound called gingerol, as mentioned in the book ‘Healing Foods,’ which stimulates the production of digestive enzymes, enhancing overall digestion. This, in turn, reduces bloating and improves digestive functions, aiding in the elimination of excess body fat.

Photo Credit: iStock

How to Make Tulsi-Ginger Water for Losing Belly Fat:

The recipe is straightforward. Take five to six fresh Tulsi leaves and a one-inch piece of ginger. Add them to a glass of water and boil until it is reduced by half.

After boiling, strain the water and sip it first thing in the morning. For added flavour, you can also incorporate some honey.

Make this drink a part of your morning ritual to accelerate your weight loss journey. Remember, moderation is the key!

Incorporate this Tulsi-Ginger water into your daily routine and watch your weight loss journey progress. However, always remember that moderation is crucial for achieving sustainable results. Meanwhile, explore additional detox drink options to further aid in losing belly fat. Click here to know more.