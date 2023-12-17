Bella Ramsey on being a child actor: “The thing I hated most was being patronized”

Bella Ramsey is opening up about the struggles she faced as a child actor in Hollywood.

the last of us the star told IndependentIn an interview shared online on Saturday, he said he “didn’t like the separation” between the children and adult cast.

“The thing I hated most was patronizing,” Ramsey said. “I didn’t like the fact that I could only be on set for a certain amount of time, and I had to go and do tuition. I understood why the protection of hours was so important for child actors – but I didn’t like feeling like I was inferior or different from adult actors.”

Although Ramsey turned 20 earlier this year, he still finds himself starring as young teens in projects, including as Lyanna Mormont. game of Thronesbirdie in katherine is called birdie and ellie williams inside the last of usUnlike Pedro Pascal.

Ramsey admitted that he always “got along better” with adults when he was younger. Especially because she spent a lot of time on film sets after dropping out of school at the age of 12 to take online classes.

“I wasn’t afraid to go on set with people twice or three times my age,” Ramsey said. “As I have grown, I have learned that I have the autonomy to stand up for myself and for the other young people I now work with. I want to empower them to advocate for themselves the same way people older than me taught me to advocate for myself!”

Ramsey isn’t the only actor to open up about his challenges working as a child actor. Last month, Jenna Ortega shared that it was “really hard” to be a Hispanic child actress in the industry.

“As a child actor, there are two jobs you can get: either you’re the younger version of someone or you’re playing someone’s daughter – and there weren’t many leading Hispanic actors that I could be that for. Was,” explained Ortega, who was born to parents of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent. “So a lot of the jobs I was going to do growing up would never work, because I didn’t look [a certain] way. It was really hard to hear that the only thing you can’t change is the thing holding you back. [from succeeding],

