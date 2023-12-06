Bell & Ross BR01 Cyber ​​Skull Sapphire Ice Blue | a limited luxury marvel

In the realm of Haute Horlogerie, where innovation meets craftsmanship, Bell & Ross once again pushes the boundaries with the release of the BR01 Cyber ​​Skull Sapphire Ice Blue. This distinctive watch is a testament to the brand’s commitment to blending tradition with futuristic design.

The skull motif, a symbolic expression of power and rebellion, takes center stage in the Cyber ​​Skull series. Bell & Ross has elevated this design by incorporating high-tech materials, creating a unique, angular aesthetic that resonates with a young, style-conscious demographic and a playful and sophisticated display of the watch’s mechanical innovation. Which is attractive to collectors and fashionistas. – The front persons are the same.

Bell & Ross’s Cyber ​​Skull series represents a daring departure from traditional watchmaking, seamlessly combining traditional craftsmanship with a bold, futuristic design. The BR01 Cyber ​​Skull Sapphire Ice Blue model, limited to only 25 pieces, features a 45mm transparent sapphire composite case, a skeletonized faceted sapphire dial, a blue anodized steel skull featuring moving jaws, crafted from galvanized brass and blue Crafted in PVD, and water resistant to 30 meters. It comes with a transparent silicone strap, closed by a polished and satin-finish steel pin buckle.

Beneath the transparent mask is the hand-wound mechanical caliber BR-CAL.209, an exclusive creation of Bell & Ross. This complex movement powers the skull’s automaton animation, making it come to life. It also has a skeletonized, rhodium-plated main plate and bridges, 21 jewels, a 28,800 vph clock, an Incabloc shock protection system, and a 48-hour power reserve.

This ultra-exclusive watch is limited to only 25 pieces, making it a rare gem for discerning collectors. With a price tag of $115,000, the BR01 Cyber ​​Skull Sapphire Ice Blue is a stunning statement piece that embodies the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of both design and craftsmanship. For those looking for a unique limited-edition blend of tradition and innovation, please visit the Bell & Ross website.

Source: porhomme.com