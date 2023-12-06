December 6, 2023
Bell & Ross BR01 Cyber ​​Skull Sapphire Ice Blue | a limited luxury marvel


In the realm of Haute Horlogerie, where innovation meets craftsmanship, Bell & Ross once again pushes the boundaries with the release of the BR01 Cyber ​​Skull Sapphire Ice Blue. This distinctive watch is a testament to the brand’s commitment to blending tradition with futuristic design.

The skull motif, a symbolic expression of power and rebellion, takes center stage in the Cyber ​​Skull series. Bell & Ross has elevated this design by incorporating high-tech materials, creating a unique, angular aesthetic that resonates with a young, style-conscious demographic and a playful and sophisticated display of the watch’s mechanical innovation. Which is attractive to collectors and fashionistas. – The front persons are the same.

Bell & Ross’s Cyber ​​Skull series represents a daring departure from traditional watchmaking, seamlessly combining traditional craftsmanship with a bold, futuristic design. The BR01 Cyber ​​Skull Sapphire Ice Blue model, limited to only 25 pieces, features a 45mm transparent sapphire composite case, a skeletonized faceted sapphire dial, a blue anodized steel skull featuring moving jaws, crafted from galvanized brass and blue Crafted in PVD, and water resistant to 30 meters. It comes with a transparent silicone strap, closed by a polished and satin-finish steel pin buckle.

Beneath the transparent mask is the hand-wound mechanical caliber BR-CAL.209, an exclusive creation of Bell & Ross. This complex movement powers the skull’s automaton animation, making it come to life. It also has a skeletonized, rhodium-plated main plate and bridges, 21 jewels, a 28,800 vph clock, an Incabloc shock protection system, and a 48-hour power reserve.

This ultra-exclusive watch is limited to only 25 pieces, making it a rare gem for discerning collectors. With a price tag of $115,000, the BR01 Cyber ​​Skull Sapphire Ice Blue is a stunning statement piece that embodies the brand’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of both design and craftsmanship. For those looking for a unique limited-edition blend of tradition and innovation, please visit the Bell & Ross website.

Source: porhomme.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

LSE outage: What happened and which companies were affected?

December 6, 2023

Another new weight loss drug hits the market

December 6, 2023

You may have missed

AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

LSE outage: What happened and which companies were affected?

December 6, 2023

Another new weight loss drug hits the market

December 6, 2023
How SMBs can make the most of AI tools

How SMBs can make the most of AI tools

December 6, 2023

Is an Investor’s Money or Experience More Valuable?

December 6, 2023
Tui: Tour company may remove its listing from the London Stock Exchange. cnn business

Tui: Tour company may remove its listing from the London Stock Exchange. cnn business

December 6, 2023

US stock-futures rise on Fed pivot optimism

December 6, 2023