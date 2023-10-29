GOLD COAST, Australia, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In January 2023, Belgian Unicorn Odoo Opened its first Oceania office in the Gold Coast, Australia, the best performing APAC market for five consecutive years.

Odoo, one of the world’s most popular business management software, sees opportunities in Queensland, Australia’s fastest-growing tech hub, best suited to empower businesses ranging from SMEs and start-ups to multinationals with cutting-edge solutions. Receives more interstate migration. Odoo also optimizes its services Partnership with 30 local IT and software development consultants ,

Queensland’s innovative spirit aligns with Odoo’s mission to serve, contributing to the company’s record-breaking growth in Australia in 2022. Odoo experienced a remarkable 77% billing increase, served 62% more Odoo Enterprise users in Oceania and recorded a 151% increase in leads. Of August 2023.

Entering Australia’s most vibrant regions, Odoo has demonstrated success in business digital transformation and data centralization across the Great Southern Land’s timber, energy, trading and F&B industries.

To provide seamless support to the unique market in Oceania, Odoo has introduced localized accounting services, including integration with A-NZ Paypol BIS Billing 3.0, support for ABA file export, improved BAS reporting and TPAR and more taxation features. Are included. Along with annual product upgrades, Australia is looking at more market-leading features such as Open Banking, payroll and super fund management and Starship integration, releasing with Odoo 17 this November.

“We are looking for business-savvy talents eager to be part of our journey in Australia, and the Gold Coast is an ideal location for our employees to combine the best aspects of work, career development and the Australian lifestyle. We strive to create a great and positive environment where every individual can impact the company and contribute to our growth. The results at work are invaluable: employee retention, efficiency on the floor, unparalleled team building, and unmatched Friday nights. Drink. – Kellian Buitendijk, Director of Odoo (Australia)

Odoo dedicates its success in Oceania to the Gold Coast, where techies meet innovative minds. With marked growth in technical employment in South East Queensland, Odoo is actively looking for technical talents To increase its active and young team to 50 in 2024. With a work culture similar to its other international offices in the United States, Hong Kong and Dubai, the local office encourages a flat hierarchy and multicultural exposure for its employees. Developing industry.

To give back to the community, Odoo launches its education program for local university students and offers complimentary workshops and unlimited access to its sales, inventory, finance and more management apps, paving the way for students to pursue successful entrepreneurship. Permission is granted to do so.

about odoo

Odoo is a Belgian online business management software with a complete suite of business modules. The open-source service provider operates out of 18 locations around the world, including the United States, Hong Kong, and Dubai. With 66 official apps and 39k+ third-party apps, Odoo manages businesses’ finances, sales, inventory and manufacturing processes, human resources, marketing, team productivity, and more.

