Despite his new calls to focus efforts on climate change, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo remains committed to the EU’s broader environmental agenda as Belgium prepares to take up the presidency of the EU Council.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said he is committed to pushing forward major green policy proposals as he prepares to take up the presidency of the EU Council, just a day after he resigned from a meeting not directly related to climate change. Stick to the call to give priority to environmental files.

“The Green Deal is a good package of legislation,” De Croo said on Friday (8 December) in response to a question from Euronews regarding the EU’s major package of environmental bills.

De Croo was presenting his government’s six-month program for the presidency of the Council, which must agree new EU laws with the European Parliament. The Belgian presidency begins on 1 January.

“Everyone tries to say in their questions that I would be skeptical of the Green Deal – that’s not the case at all,” the Belgian leader said. He said he would not move “an inch away” from the EU’s green objectives.

In an interview published Thursday by Belgian newspaper Le Vif, the prime minister said he stood by the call he made in May for a “pause” in environmental legislation – a call that, as he acknowledged, was met with disapproval by many people at the time. Got angry.

De Croo was quoted as saying that the need to “radically reduce” emissions is widely accepted, but that adding nature restoration, biodiversity or chemicals restrictions into the mix would put that priority “under pressure.” “She will come.

Nonetheless, Belgium’s EU Presidency program promises to continue work on EU Green Deal initiatives that are not just about climate change, while also “ensuring that all policies are designed and implemented in line with environmental and climate objectives.” Are”.

The government said it wanted to “take forward” negotiations with the European Parliament on the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR), the Ambient Air Quality Directive (AAQD), and the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (UWWTD), as well as “continued work “Want to do it too. on the anti-greenwashing Green Claims Directive, end-of-life vehicle regulation and the Waste Framework Directive, which aims to cut food and textile waste.

The President said he would make “every effort” to advance negotiations on the proposed soil monitoring legislation and to implement the European Commission’s chemicals strategy for sustainability. This will include conversations on reducing pollution from microplastics and PFAS, a vast family of harmful “forever chemicals” that accumulate in the environment and living organisms.

Belgium also intends to continue the highly controversial proposal to regulate genetically modified plant strains developed using ‘new genomic technologies’ (NGTs) and the proposed negotiations on the Sustainable Use Regulation (SUR) of pesticides.

Belgium’s environmental policy program apparently only expects agreement between the Council and Parliament on the proposed Carbon Removal Certification Framework (CRCF) and updated CO2 emission standards for heavy vehicles such as lorries and buses. Pressed on whether this meant no deal was expected on any other files, De Croo demurred.

De Croo also suggested that policy makers tend to set goals without thinking about how they can be achieved. “On the ‘how to do it,’ we have to be a little more innovation-driven,” De Croo said.

On energy policy, Belgium aims to adopt Council conclusions on cross-border onshore and offshore renewable energy infrastructure and work with the European Commission on its ‘hydrogen bank’ plans and a potential hydrogen import strategy. The Belgian government is also planning to host a ‘Renewal Week’ to further an EU target to reduce the huge amounts of energy wasted through poorly insulated and inefficient homes.

