Belgian minister resigns after ‘significant error’ allowed Tunisian gunman to escape extradition trap

The shooter was denied asylum in October 2020 and ordered to be extradited in 2021, but authorities did not do so because they could not find an address for him. Within a few hours after Monday night’s firing, the place where he was staying was found.

Belgium’s justice minister resigned on Friday over what he called a “significant error” after it was revealed that Tunisia was seeking the extradition of an Islamic extremist who last year shot dead two Swedes this week. And a third was injured.

Justice Minister Vincent Van Quickenborn said he and his services were searching for details to understand why Abdessalem Lassoud was on the move after being denied asylum two years ago and ordered deported to Tunisia by Belgian authorities. How did it disappear?

On Monday night, Lassoud shot and killed two Swedes and wounded a third with a semiautomatic rifle. The attack led to the closure of more than 35,000 people inside the football stadium, where they had gathered to watch Belgium play Sweden.

In a video posted online he claimed to be inspired by the Islamic State group. Police shot him in a café in Brussels on Tuesday morning.

“At nine o’clock this morning, I commented on the following elements: The extradition of this individual was demanded by Tunisia on 15 August 2022,” Van Quickenborn told reporters on Friday evening.

“This demand was transmitted by the Justice Expert to the Brussels Prosecutor’s Office on September 1, as it should have been. The magistrate in charge did not comply with this extradition demand and the dossier was not processed,” he said.

“It is a personal error. A big mistake. An unacceptable error. An error with dramatic consequences,” Van Quickenborn said, announcing that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Alexander De Croo.

“Even though this is about the work of an individual and independent magistrate, I have to take all political responsibility for this unacceptable error,” the minister said.

In a post on Twitter, De Croo said he took note of Van Quickenborn’s resignation and offered “respect for his courage”. The Prime Minister called a meeting of senior ministers and top security officials on Saturday to shed more light on the failure.

This error is another indictment of the Belgian justice system, although this time with fatal consequences. Van Quickenborn is living under police protection due to fears for his life. Judges and senior police officers regularly complain of staff shortages and heavy caseloads.

Lassoude applied for asylum in Belgium in November 2019. He was known to the police and suspected of being involved in human trafficking, being in Belgium illegally and being a threat to the security of the state.

Information provided to Belgian authorities by an unidentified foreign government revealed that the man had been radicalized and wanted to travel abroad to fight in the Holy War. However, Belgian authorities were not able to establish this, so it was never listed as dangerous.

This attack has taken place amid increased global tension over the war between Israel and Hamas.

Source: www.euronews.com