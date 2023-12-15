The ban would affect recreational use of nitrous oxide, which would still be available for medical and culinary purposes.

The Belgian government has announced that it will officially ban the use of nitrous oxide, commonly known as nitrous oxide. laughing gasFollowing an increase in substance consumption among young people over the past few years.

While a ban on laughing gas was first proposed at the federal level a year ago, the substance is still freely available today. But, according to a statement from Justice Minister Paul Van Tigchel and Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden on Thursday, the Belgian government will soon make the possession, transportation and sale of nitrous oxide illegal in the country.

The use of nitrous oxide among young people on nights out has been increasing over the past several years in countries such as the UK, Belgium and France, partly because the drug is readily available – and inexpensive. Once inhaled, the gas gives the user a temporary feeling of euphoria, relaxation and detachment, European Monitoring Center for Drugs and Drug Addiction explain.

Last year, the Center described the increase in use of the substance as “alarming”. Pictures of dozens of empty canisters in cities like London and Brussels have surfaced on social and news media.

“The government has decided to insert nitrous oxide into the drug law,” said a cabinet statement cited by Belgian media. “Improper use will be prosecuted like cannabis,” a cabinet statement said.

The ban has the support of key ministers and is likely to be approved as a royal decree, a federal government decree signed by the king but approved by ministers. Although it would ban the sale, import, possession, transportation and purchase of nitrous oxide, the substance would remain available as a medical anesthetic and in the food industry, where it is often used in cream whippers.

Belgium is not the first country to ban laughing gas. The Netherlands imposed a ban at the beginning of the year, while Britain bans laughing gas For recreational use in early November. Nitrous oxide is now classified as a Class C drug in the UK, along with steroids and khat, a stimulant drug that is commonly chewed like tobacco.

