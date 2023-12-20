The defense chief stressed in an interview that Europe needs to be prepared and alert.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with VRT News, Belgian defense chief Michel Hofmann highlighted concerns about the potential Russian threat to Moldova and the Baltic states.

Hoffmann pointed to Russia’s ominous economic pivot toward wartime mode and stressed that Europe must be prepared for any and all eventualities.

“We see Russia moving towards a war economy,” he said. “I think we are right to be concerned. The language used by the Kremlin and President Vladimir Putin is always ambiguous. It is possible that they could open a second front in Moldova or the Baltic states at some point in the future.” ,

Drawing parallels with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Admiral Hoffman urged European countries to remain vigilant, and pointed to Moldova and the Baltic countries as potential next targets on Russia’s agenda.

During the interview with VRT News defense editor Jens Fransen, Hofmann also acknowledged the ambiguity in President Vladimir Putin’s language and stressed that European countries need to demonstrate their ability to defend themselves.

While the Baltic states have long been concerned about Russian aggression, when it comes to Moldova, which shares a border with Ukraine, things are particularly tense.

Of particular concern is Transnistria, a disputed region where the Kremlin has substantial influence. There has long been a fear that Russia could claim the region under the pretext of military aggression, as it has done not only in Ukraine but also in countries like Georgia.

The Baltic countries are under NATO protection, but the need for preparation is critical. An attack by Putin’s forces on Estonia, Latvia or Lithuania would dramatically escalate tensions and force the alliance to act under a policy of collective responsibility, a requirement that does not apply in the case of non-member Ukraine.

Source