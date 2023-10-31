Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

Arcelik, one of the world’s largest home goods makers through its Beko branded refrigerators and washing machines, has warned that next year will be “very difficult” for Europe’s home appliance market as persistently high energy prices and rising borrowing costs. Consumers have been affected.

Turkey-based Arcelik expects the European appliance market to shrink by 5 percent on a unit sales basis in 2024, Chief Executive Hakan Bulgurlu said. He said that if the situation worsens, the contraction could reach 10 percent.

“I see headwinds everywhere in Europe at the moment,” Bulgurlu said in an interview with the Financial Times. He added, “It is very likely that 2024 will remain very difficult”.

The gloomy outlook from one of Europe’s biggest equipment makers highlights how the region’s economy is taking a heavy blow from higher energy prices, rising interest rates and cooling Chinese demand.

“We are predicting very, very little [economic] Growth for Europe as a whole,” Bulgurlu said. He pointed to Germany as a particular weak point, saying Europe’s economic powerhouse was “really slowing down”.

Germany’s federal statistical agency said on Monday that Europe’s largest economy shrank for the third consecutive quarter, pointing to a decline in consumer spending, especially amid higher interest rates.

Big German chemical groups such as BASF, Evonik and Covestro have warned of a slump in demand for consumer goods in recent months as they faced a severe hit to sales of the chemicals used in a wide range of products from plastics to cosmetics and furniture. Decline is reported.

Industry-wide shipments of major home appliances in Europe declined 7 percent in the third quarter on a year-on-year unit sales basis and are projected to decline 10 percent in 2022, according to an estimate from Sweden-based Electrolux. Arcelic. Electrolux also said its outlook on European sales volumes for 2023 is “negative.”

Arcelic’s revenue in Europe was flat at €787mn in the third quarter of this year compared with the same period in 2022, according to the group’s quarterly earnings data. Bulgurlu said the company was helped by growth in Eastern European revenues and that price increases and an improved product mix mitigated the impact of sharp unit declines in Western Europe.

Bulgurlu said he believes the price hike cycle in Europe is “kind of over.” Still, he said “geopolitical risk” is a major source of uncertainty because Arcelik’s business is sensitive to commodity prices. International crude benchmark Brent is up 20 percent since early June and analysts say oil prices could rise further if the Israel-Hamas conflict escalates into a wider regional conflict.

Despite struggles in Europe, Arcelik is moving forward on a deal that would hand him control of Whirlpool’s European home appliance business. The EU approved the deal this month, but Britain has closely reviewed the agreement over concerns it could “reduce choice in the supply of washing machines, tumble dryers, dishwashers and cooking appliances”. .

Unlike the European market, demand for appliances in Turkey has been high this year as rising inflation has prompted consumers to buy white goods as a store of value.

The government is attempting to boost consumer demand through interest rate and tax increases that are part of a broader economic recovery that began following the re-election of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in May. But Bulgurlu said Arcelik’s domestic market still remained “surprisingly good.”

Arcelik generated revenues of TL22.4bn (€770mn) in Turkey in the third quarter, up 121 percent compared to the same period in 2022. On a euro basis, the rise was a modest 37 percent, according to FT calculations. Overall, the group’s operating profit before financing expenses increased 120 percent in the third quarter to TL4 billion, an increase of 37 percent in euro terms.

Bulgurlu said he is “confident” that Erdogan’s new economic team will succeed in reviving Turkey’s $900 billion economy and attracting back foreign investors who have fled after years of unconventional economic policies. Arcelik issued a $400 million dollar-denominated bond in September, making it the first Turkish non-financial company to sell bonds in international markets from January 2022 onwards.

Bulgurlu said he expected Turkey’s consumer demand to eventually falter after the new economic program takes effect. “There will be a big recession. “We will all suffer from this, but we will come out on the other side with a much healthier economy.”

Additional reporting by Patricia Nilsson in Frankfurt

Source: www.ft.com