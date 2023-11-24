Being a student in China: an amazing cultural experience

Natalia Bak (right) attends a tea ceremony wearing traditional Hanfu attire. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Editor’s note: We asked expats living in China to share their stories about the cities where they work and live. Natalia Bach is from Poland and is now a student at Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance.

China is certainly at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement, making it an ideal destination for anyone seeking a cutting-edge education.

Its universities are consistently ranked among the best in the world, offering a wide range of programs in a variety of disciplines.

I am currently a student at Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance (SLU), whose history dates back to 1928, when it was founded by Pan Zulun, a renowned teacher revered as the father of modern accounting in China.

The name Lixin itself comes from a saying of the Confucian analysts – “Without credibility, you will have no place in the world.”

I believe that Lixin is a great university that offers a wide variety of opportunities and attracts excellent students from all over the world.

I also believe that studying in China enriches your future employment prospects and allows you to gain the skills you need to have a competitive edge in today’s globalized world and it makes your CV extra special .

China opens the door to limitless career possibilities. Myself, I have attended many different networking and business events in Shanghai.

Another advantage is the country’s global influence and growing economy which provides students with a place to connect with multinational corporations, startups, and industry leaders.

As a result, I can say that studying in China offers a unique blend of cultural richness, academic excellence and vast opportunities for personal and professional development.

China is a global hub of education that attracts students from all over the world with its dynamic learning environment and diverse educational options.

I studied Mandarin for two years before coming to China, but it was only after my arrival that I finally had the opportunity to put my knowledge to use and start using the language on a daily basis.

