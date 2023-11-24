November 24, 2023
Being a student in China: an amazing cultural experience


Natalia Bak (right) attends a tea ceremony wearing traditional Hanfu attire. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Editor’s note: We asked expats living in China to share their stories about the cities where they work and live. Natalia Bach is from Poland and is now a student at Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance.

China is certainly at the forefront of innovation and technological advancement, making it an ideal destination for anyone seeking a cutting-edge education.

Its universities are consistently ranked among the best in the world, offering a wide range of programs in a variety of disciplines.

I am currently a student at Shanghai Lixin University of Accounting and Finance (SLU), whose history dates back to 1928, when it was founded by Pan Zulun, a renowned teacher revered as the father of modern accounting in China.

The name Lixin itself comes from a saying of the Confucian analysts – “Without credibility, you will have no place in the world.”

I believe that Lixin is a great university that offers a wide variety of opportunities and attracts excellent students from all over the world.

I also believe that studying in China enriches your future employment prospects and allows you to gain the skills you need to have a competitive edge in today’s globalized world and it makes your CV extra special .

China opens the door to limitless career possibilities. Myself, I have attended many different networking and business events in Shanghai.

Another advantage is the country’s global influence and growing economy which provides students with a place to connect with multinational corporations, startups, and industry leaders.

As a result, I can say that studying in China offers a unique blend of cultural richness, academic excellence and vast opportunities for personal and professional development.

China is a global hub of education that attracts students from all over the world with its dynamic learning environment and diverse educational options.

I studied Mandarin for two years before coming to China, but it was only after my arrival that I finally had the opportunity to put my knowledge to use and start using the language on a daily basis.

Source: www.bing.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Shiba Inu Community Project calls on founders to refuse burning 103 trillion Shiba

Shiba Inu Community Project calls on founders to refuse burning 103 trillion Shiba

November 24, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Venice entry fees: Here are all the dates you’ll have to pay to visit in 2024

November 24, 2023

You may have missed

Shiba Inu Community Project calls on founders to refuse burning 103 trillion Shiba

Shiba Inu Community Project calls on founders to refuse burning 103 trillion Shiba

November 24, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Venice entry fees: Here are all the dates you’ll have to pay to visit in 2024

November 24, 2023

Prince’s Trust hosts festive bazaar

November 24, 2023
AVAX on-chain metrics surge amid upcoming token unlock event: Data

AVAX on-chain metrics surge amid upcoming token unlock event: Data

November 24, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Switzerland and Iceland are the highest payers in the EU and EEA

November 24, 2023
Black Friday outdoor deals live at REI, Lowe's, Home Depot, Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops

Black Friday outdoor deals live at REI, Lowe’s, Home Depot, Cabela’s and Bass Pro Shops

November 24, 2023