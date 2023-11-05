Being a mother in Gaza is a matter of life and death

editor’s Note: A version of this story appears in CNN’s Meanwhile in the Middle East newsletter, which takes a three-times-a-week look at the region’s biggest stories. Sign up here,

(CNN)- Raja Musleh, 50, is taking shelter in Gaza’s largest medical facility, al-Shifa hospital, which is overflowing not only with patients but also displaced people in the hope that it will provide some protection from Israel’s brutal air campaign. Could.

Gaza representatives of US-based healthcare NGO MedGlobal fled from their home in Al-Shifa on the northern bank of the Strip after the Israeli military declared war on Hamas in response to the deadly October 7 terrorist attack and civilians evacuated the area in preparation for Called to do. A ground operation.

The UN humanitarian office OCHA said on Monday that more than 1.4 million people were internally displaced in Gaza. Many civilians have been forced to flee to refugee camps or hospitals that are over capacity, often living in unsanitary living conditions.

The Al-Shifa hospital complex is filled with people, many of them women and girls, sleeping on and off hospital floors without access to physical or mental health care, water or privacy, he said.

“Women are scattered on the streets, in hospitals,” Musleh said. “Personally, I can’t go to the bathroom more than twice a day amid congestion.”

“Some people are lucky if they get to use the bathroom with 40, 50 or 60 people.”

Musleh is one of millions of women in Gaza facing a serious health crisis, as Israel’s complete blockade of the strip has cut off vital reproductive supplies, including pregnancy, postpartum and menstrual products, as well as basic necessities like drinking water and food. Has been reduced. Meanwhile, mothers say they are grappling with the dire reality that they have no way to protect themselves or their children from Israel’s relentless bombardment, which has hit residential areas, hospitals and schools.

At least 9,155 people have been killed in Israeli air strikes, according to figures released by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah from sources in the Hamas-controlled area. According to the Health Ministry, the majority of deaths – 73% – are women, children and the elderly.

Human rights groups say Israel’s massive bombardment of civilian areas, evacuation orders and complete blockade of the area amount to war crimes. Israel has said it is targeting Hamas activists in Gaza, adding that the terrorist group “deliberately stores its assets in civilian areas” and uses civilians as human shields.

Shortages marginalize women and the hospitals that treat them

Reham Ahmed al-Saadi dreamed of having a baby girl. Now, nine months pregnant with her second child, she is preparing to give birth in a war zone, while trying to keep her family alive.

In messages sent to CNN by the Palestinian Medical Relief Society, the 28-year-old woman said she was terrified of all aspects of giving birth amid the raging conflict: “From preparing baby supplies and postpartum supplies, to having a baby during delivery.” Till reaching the hospital, and after giving birth the baby will be released from the hospital safely.

She added, “The war destroyed my happiness about my pregnancy.”

Dr. Tanya Haj-Hassan, a pediatric intensive care physician working with Medecins Sans Frontiers (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, said widespread water, food and medicine shortages have hit Gaza. It has created “an avalanche of human suffering” in hospitals across the world.

He told CNN that medical staff in the strip were running out of essential supplies, including gauze for wound care and external fixators, which are the pins and rods needed for orthopedic surgery. They have been forced to treat injured survivors without anesthesia or painkillers.

Rafah, the only border crossing between Gaza and Egypt through which Palestinians or aid can move in and out, remained closed for the first few weeks of the war. It was recently partially opened to allow a small number of aid trucks to pass through – as well as a limited number of injured Palestinians and foreign nationals to egress.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday that without essential fuel supplies, and as bombardment continues, about half of hospitals are now out of service.

In times of severe stress, women are more likely to miscarry or give birth prematurely, “putting the baby’s survival at risk,” Haj-Hassan said. Low power supply is a “death sentence” for patients who depend on medical equipment such as ventilators, or dialysis machines.

He said premature babies require incubators, breathing machines and infusion pumps to recover, all of which depend on electricity. “Without any of these things, those premature babies won’t survive.”

On Monday, humanitarian agency Care International reported that pregnant patients were being forced to undergo emergency C-sections without anesthetics. According to CARE, due to lack of capacity in hospitals, women are being discharged within three hours of giving birth.

Hiba Tibi, CARE West Bank and Gaza country director, said food shortages threaten the health of 283,000 children under the age of five, as well as women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.

Women cook traditional unleavened bread over an open fire at a UN-run school in Rafah, in the south, at a shelter for displaced families mainly from northern Gaza on October 27. Israel’s complete blockade of the Palestinian enclave has led to severe food shortages. – said Khatib/AFP/Getty Images

Haj-Hassan said some of his colleagues in Gaza have access to only 33 milliliters (about 1.12 ounces) of drinking water per day – a fraction of a cup – warning that dwindling water supplies could lead to mothers breastfeeding their babies. The ability to breastfeed or formula feed is hindered. ,

Amal, who was displaced from her home in Gaza City and settled in Khan Yunis in the south of the Strip, is nine months pregnant and nervously awaiting what her birth will be like.

“What if I need a C-section? How will I give birth? There are no generators in the hospital. What will happen if the remaining power goes out? What is more dangerous is that it does not contain any anesthetic. There is no health care in hospitals. There is no hygiene,” said Amal, who asked CNN not to use her real name due to security concerns.

Her next serious concern: how to care for her child. Limited water reserves must be boiled over wood or old gas to make them potable.

“You’re lucky if you find a bucket full of water,” Amal said. ,[Mothers] Adults are giving milk to their children. They boil it. Or (to feed children), they crush some biscuits, add water to them, then stir them together. That’s food.”

Haj-Hassan said there are outbreaks of respiratory tract infections, including diarrheal disease and pneumonia, as people are sheltering in close living quarters.

Iman Bashir, 32, said most of the children she knows, including her own, “suffer from diarrhea and vomiting.” Khan Younis, a mother of three, has also been displaced from the north following the Israeli military’s evacuation order.

He said he has heard of some women giving birth in schools because “most hospitals are not operational.”

Lack of reproductive supplies has serious implications

From sexual health to menstruation, this conflict is impacting all aspects of women’s health.

The International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) said on Monday that contraceptive products are in short supply. Heather Barr, associate director of the women’s rights division at Human Rights Watch (HRW), told CNN that one consequence of unmet need for contraceptive supplies is unintended pregnancy.

Barr warned that in a crisis situation, rates of sexual violence are likely to increase “because there is a feeling of impunity.”

“Women need sanitary products, they need sanitary towels, they need painkillers. The women suffer a lot, sleeping on the floor, without mattresses,” mother Bashir, 32, told CNN.

“Most pharmacies have stopped functioning,” Bashir said. “Even pills (which women use to stop their menstruation) are not enough anymore.

“We have started going back to the old era, where women used to use pieces of cloth (during menstruation). In this situation, women cannot avoid facing their menstruation.

Amal, a displaced resident of Khan Yunis, said she had heard of many women using contraceptive pills to stop or reduce blood flow during menstruation. Those who don’t, he said, use “old-fashioned, washed clothes.”

Displaced women are likely to live in camps where a lack of clean and safe toilets, running water and little access to privacy can lead to the spread of infections, including thrush, hepatitis B and toxic shock syndrome, several relief workers told CNN.

Nessma Elfer, commercial director of MotherBeing, said the Cairo-based health platform is working with NGO Together for Tomorrow to send more than 400,000 donations of sanitary products, including pads, reusable panties, wipes and diapers, to civilians in Gaza. ,

He told CNN that he has received confirmation that products have arrived at the Rafah crossing, but does not know when the aid will arrive in Gaza.

‘Under fire, under death, under ethnic cleansing, under injustice’

Palestinian mothers are balancing their health care needs with the responsibilities of caring for their children, many of whom are affected by the psychological trauma of war.

Haj-Hassan said Israel’s bombing has torn families apart and made children afraid of dying. He told CNN that a colleague of his in Gaza told him a story about two weeks ago about a girl who ran in front of a car.

“When asked why, [the child] Said, ‘I just want to die.’ “I can’t deal with the fear of dying anymore,” Haj-Hassan said. He said medical workers use the term “injured child with no surviving family” to describe children orphaned by the war in Gaza.

Children crying due to Israeli attacks on the town of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on October 15. Palestinian mothers told CNN that they cannot protect their children from the terror of Israel’s constant bombardment. – Ahmed Hasballah/Getty Images

So many aspects of motherhood, which were once routine, have now become a matter of life or death.

“Every day, a sister and mother, a woman loses her husband, her father, her brother. These are the women of Palestine. These are the women of Gaza,” said Musleh, a 50-year-old woman seeking refuge in al-Shifa.

“We are subject to fire, subject to death, subject to ethnic cleansing, subject to injustice – subject to the injustice of a world that sees with its own eyes what is happening and is silent.”

CNN’s Nourhan Mohammed, Karim El Damanhouri, Magdy Saman, Aya Elmarousi, Nouran Salahih, Sahar Akbarzai, Richard Roth, Abeer Salman, Mohammed Abdelbari and Rob Pichetta contributed reporting.

