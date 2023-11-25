Beijing police launch investigation into embattled wealth manager Zhongzi

The office building of Zhongrong International Trust, a trust company partly owned by Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, in Beijing, China on August 22, 2023. Reuters/Florence Lo acquires licensing rights

SHANGHAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) – Beijing police are investigating suspected crimes committed by Zhongzi Enterprise Group, a major Chinese wealth manager, according to a social media post published on Saturday by the Chaoyang Public Security Bureau.

Zhongzi told investors earlier this week it was facing massive bankruptcy with liabilities of up to $64 billion, rekindling concerns that China’s asset lending crisis is spreading into the broader financial sector.

The company is a major contributor to China’s real estate sector and is a major player in China’s $3 trillion shadow banking sector – roughly the size of the French economy.

Zhongzi did not immediately respond to an email request for comment after normal business hours on Saturday. A phone call was not answered.

Zhongzi apologized to its investors in a letter released on Wednesday, saying it owed about 420 billion yuan ($58 billion) to 460 billion yuan ($64 billion), compared with an estimated net worth of 200 billion yuan. Total liabilities were.

Social media posts from Beijing authorities said they were investigating “numerous” suspects linked to the company and encouraged investors to report their losses to help the ongoing investigation.

“Investors are requested to actively cooperate with the police in investigation and evidence collection and protect their rights and interests through legal channels,” it said.

The post did not specify what crimes Zhongzi or the individuals were suspected of committing.

