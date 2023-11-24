According to Bloomberg, China is drafting a “white list” of property developers for bank financing.

Beijing may allow banks to grant unsecured short-term loans to 50 developers on the list.

China’s huge property sector is in the grip of recession, which has further increased the economic crisis in the country after Covid.

China has finally started to do something about the three-year-old property crisis that is weighing on its Covid-stricken economy.

Media outlets reported this week that Beijing is urging banks to boost financing for property developers.

Authorities may allow banks to make unsecured short-term loans to developers on a “white list” of 50 developers for the first time, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. These include troubled real-estate giant Country Garden and state-backed China Vanke.

Anonymous sources told Bloomberg that since developers will not be required to provide collateral such as land, property, or other assets to pay back the loans, this will free up resources for real-estate companies to repay their loans.

If approved, it would address a funding gap of $3.2 trillion Chinese yuan, or $451 billion, needed to complete about 20 million incomplete pre-sold units across China, according to Nomura economists earlier this month. This would be the biggest measure taken by Beijing.

China’s real-estate sector has been mired in crisis since the second half of 2021, when a liquidity crisis at Evergrande – once China’s second-largest developer – became public knowledge.

Other Chinese real-estate developers also ran into similar issues and began defaulting on their bond payments, leading to fears that the crisis could spread to other regions in the country and globally.

China’s economy is struggling to make a solid post-Covid recovery, with youth unemployment reaching a record high earlier this year. China has stopped publishing this data.

While Beijing is trying to cool speculation in an already heated property market, it is now caught between the region’s slowdown and reviving its economy as the real estate market, along with related industries, contributes equally to . 30% of the country’s GDP.

China is trying to boost real estate demand, but consumer appetite for spending is not there against a backdrop of economic uncertainty and falling property valuations, Rory Green, chief China economist at GlobalData TSLombard, said Thursday, seen by BI. It is written in the note. ,

But Green thinks Beijing is finally starting to take its crisis very seriously.

“Officials are finally starting to show signs of nervousness, with further easing, growth target threats, financial stability and unemployment risks all glaring,” he said in his note. “The rhetoric has changed and many relatively more aggressive and unusual stimulus measures have come into play.”

Still, not everyone is convinced that Beijing’s property “whitelist” will be the solution to China’s property problems.

“The white list for the property sector will probably still be a long way from being a white knight, with too many hurdles to work through,” Vishnu Varathan, head of Asia economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank, wrote in a note on Tuesday. business Insider.

For starters, banks may be concerned about lending to struggling developers, he said.

China’s central bank did not immediately respond to BI’s request for comment.

Source: www.businessinsider.com